The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With trouble having found Kenichi yet again, fans are expecting the next installment to focus on this latest conflict he’s involved in.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 release date and time

Kenichi may choose to pack up and start anew once again at the end of The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, February 21 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7

Anemone and her reaction to Mary's health will likely be a partial focus of (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 began with Kenichi finding a new place for him, Anemone, and Vel the bobcat to live. He settled on an edge of a lake, with Astrantia and Sanntanka also on the lake. After they settled in, Myaley eventually discovered them after tracking Kenichi’s scent the entire way. He then got the idea of making fairytale picture books of this world’s fairytales, doing so later on.

As he finished his first book, Kenichi ended up meeting a man named Crouton and a beastfolk named Nyansya after they came to check if his camp was one for bandits. He sold Crouton a book to give to his daughter Mary, who was around Anemone’s age. Kenichi then succeeded in making biodiesel, taking Anemone and Myaley into Astrantia to celebrate. They saw Crouton and Nyanyans here, who were seemingly running away from dangerous men.

After buying a magical device which would make biodiesel for him, Kenichi saved Crouton, Mary, and Nyanyans from the spice syndicate men. This led to Mary and Anemone developing a friendship and making a book about Cinderella together. However, Mary came down with a specific and deadly fever. The episode ended with Kenichi, Crouton, and Nyanyans heading into the forest to find a cure as the spice syndicate men were shown outside Crouton’s home.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 will likely open up with a focus on Kenichi and his allies as they set off into the woods. They likely won’t notice the spice syndicate men in the shadows nearby, instead preoccupied with saving Mary’’s life.

This, in turn, should prompt a shift in focus back to Crouton’s house, where Myaley will likely have realized something is amiss. She and Vel the bobcat will likely handle the fighting here while Mary’s mother keeps herself, Mary, Anemone, and the mage healer safe. The episode should end with Mary all but recovering, and the spice syndicate men defeated.

