The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 a.m. JST. With the series being one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Winter 2024 season, fans are desperate to learn anything and everything they can about the premiere episode’s events before its release.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 and more.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 likely to focus on Himari, Aoi, Ise, Yukari all growing closer

Release date and time, where to watch

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12 a.m. JST on Saturday, January 13, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, as domestic Japanese viewers will see.

A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available locally on Thursday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, January 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Episode 1 recap

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 began with protagonist Himari Momochi discussing her origins as she walked through a forest. She then reveals she’s headed to an abandoned mansion which her late parents left her for her 16th birthday.

However, as she tried entering the property threshold, an explosion of dust occurred, and a naked boy was seen standing in the newly made hole in the house.

Two other men then jumped on the boy, calling him Aoi as they covered him up. Himari then introduced herself to the men, who in turn introduced themselves as Aoi Nanamori, Yukari Mizuchi, and Ise Shojo.

However, they then asked her to leave, calling her an outsider. Himari then remembered hearing rumors that the house was haunted. She tries to show them her parents’ will to prove this is her house, but they try to convince her that she’s being scammed.

Himari then tried to perform various tasks to show that this was her house, and she intended to treat it as such but was generally unsuccessful. Himari then learned the truth about the existence of yokai and how the house serves as a spot for them to go. Himari was then forced to leave, running into a malevolent yokai in the nearby woods.

The episode ended with Himari seeing Aoi’s true form, being saved by him, and being welcomed into Momochi house.

What to expect (speculative)

With introductions out of the way, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 will likely focus on Himari getting used to living in Momochi House. This will also likely entail getting to know her “roommates” better, with the coming episode likely seeing her spend one-on-one time with each of them throughout.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 2 should also see more malevolent yokai appear, giving further explanation to what Aoi and co’s roles are at the house. This will also likely lead to some reveal about Himari herself, explaining why her parents chose to leave her this house in their will.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.