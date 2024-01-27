The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12AM JST. Following Kasha’s attack on Momochi House and its residents, fans are expecting the evil ayakashi to take a backseat in the coming episode.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 and more.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 set to focus on Yukari and Himari, see Kasha retreat for now

Release date and time, where to watch

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12AM JST on Saturday, February 3, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Episode 4 recap

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 began with Aoi, Ise, and Yukari dealing with some seals that are a result of letting Kasha in Momochi House. Himari arrived home at that moment, commenting on how something felt uneasy. The lesser yokai agreed with her, also explaining that Kasha is a big deal in the yokai world as are Yukari and Ise, with Himari doubting Ise’s inclusion there. Himari then found them and asked about Kasha, pointing out his mark.

This revealed they were unable to see this mark all over the house. On cue, Kasha’s trap was sprung, releasing an ayakashi called Gozu in the house. Aoi was then captured by Kasha, forcing Ise to transform but lose control of himself as a result. This led into Ise’s backstory, revealing him to have been exiled and cursed by the Shojo clan. He eventually led a friend to the human world, resulting in his discovery of Momochi House, Yukari, and Aoi.

However, the friend sacrificed himself for Ise, causing the present Ise to in turn sacrifice himself to protect Aoi and not lose another friend. Himari then had Yukari use a shield on her, allowing her to create an opening for Aoi’s freedom. This allowed Ise to regain control of and heal himself, in turn defeating Gozu and forcing Kasha’s retreat (for now). The episode ended with Yukari and Ise being grateful to be by Aoi’s side, and also being thankful for Himari’s presence.

What to expect (speculative)

Despite Kasha’s appearance in back-to-back episodes, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 will likely see the evil Ayakashi take a step back from his assault on Aoi and co. In turn, this will allow the coming installment to focus on the series’ core group, likely seeing Yukari and Himari bond following the focus on Ise and Aoi in this episode.

Likewise, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 should at least tease Yukari’s backstory, if not fully reveal it to make up for the entirety of the episode’s runtime. If his backstory is only teased, the rest of the episode will likely be focused on Himari and lean into a more traditional slice-of-life approach.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.