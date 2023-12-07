The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11 will come out next week. The series' previous episode introduced a lot of different characters from Leonis' era, including the hero who defeated him so many centuries ago. This indicates that the story is heading to perhaps its most significant portion, which is Leonis' past and how it connects to his new life.

While it is hard to predict how The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11 is going to turn out, especially because Passione, the studio in charge of the series, has somewhat moved away from the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11 release details

Date and countdown

Leonis (Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11 will be released next Tuesday, December 12, at 1:30 am JST.

Here are the release dates of the episode in different time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am, Monday, December 11 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm, Monday, December 11 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Monday, December 11 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Monday, December 11 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Monday, December 11 Philippine Standard Time 2:30 am, Tuesday, December 12

Where to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11

TV Tokyo and BS Fuji, two of the most prominent anime platforms, are streaming The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy in Japan. Those who live abroad and want to watch the episode can stream it on HIDIVE.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 recap

Riselia (Image via Passione).

The previous episode of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy progressed much of the main plot, focusing on Leonis' past and how the hero who defeated him when he was a dark lord is now back. There was also confirmation that Nefakes, the Void Lord, was behind most of the events of the story.

Another major plot point was the red dress Leonis gave to Riselia, which had been hinted at since the anime's opening. A lot of fans wanted to know what it was about. It turns out that this suit will make her strong and drain a considerable amount of her mana. This is something that Riselia will have to deal with, especially considering her powers as a vampire.

What to expect from episode 11

Expand Tweet

Episode 11 of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy will probably focus a lot more on Leonis' past and how Nefakes has been involved in the story. There is also a very good chance that Riselia will get involved in the fights a lot more, considering the new element of the dress.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.