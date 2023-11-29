The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 is coming out next week and the latest episode managed to add a bit more levity to the plot, especially considering Leonis' shenanigans as Zol Vadis and how he was interrupted while trying to portray a brooding image.

This goes to show how much Leonis has adapted to the human world, but still can't come to terms with the fact he is not the demon lord he used to be.

It's hard to predict what The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 is going to be like, especially considering how the series has moved thus far. Passione has not been 100% faithful to the manga and has made some major deviations, which is something that has left fans a little divided, with many enjoying the changes and others not being completely onboard.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 release date and time

Release date and countdown

Image of episode 9 (Image via Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 will be released next Tuesday, December 5, at 1:30 am JST. This season thus far has maintained a weekly release schedule, although that could be subject to change if anything happens along the way.

Although this was mentioned with the other episodes, it's always worth highlighting that delays are nothing strange in the anime industry, as Zom 100 and Jujutsu Kaisen in recent months can confirm, but this project hasn't had to deal with something similar thus far.

Here is a full list of the release dates for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10, as per different time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am, Monday, December 4 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm, Monday, December 4 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Monday, December 4 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Monday, December 4 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Monday, December 4 Philippine Standard Time 2:30 am, Tuesday, December 5

Where to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10

Those living in Japan can watch the series on two of the country's most important anime platforms, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. And those who are living abroad can go and give it a watch on HIDIVE.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 recap

Riselia and Leonis (Image via Passione).

The latest episode has covered a lot of different things, including the rivalry between Fenrir and Riselia. However, this is perhaps one of the drawbacks of the series moving away from the manga, as the anime doesn't explore why Fenrir has issues with Riselia, which stems from the fact he actually wanted to protect her when she was younger because she was fairly weak at the time.

Leonis works his way to the place where the Demi-Humans are hidden and manages to set them free while disguising himself as an evil overlord called "zol Vadis".

While he is basically "hiring" the Demi-Humans to work for him, it does show a degree of empathy that perhaps most viewers didn't expect of Leonis at this point in the story.

What to expect from episode 10

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 10 can go in a lot of different directions because the people at Passione have put a lot of effort into the story. This is even exemplified by the fact that the series has deviated from the manga at some points.

On the other hand, both Riselia and Leonis continue to be the driving force of the plot and their relationship is very likely to continue to blossom in the coming episodes. Leonis is getting used to engaging and getting along with humans while Riselia is becoming a lot stronger as a vampire, which is a nice contrast between the two of them.

