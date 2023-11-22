The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 is coming out this week and the latest episode managed to add more to the plot by exploring Regina's heritage, which was quite a surprise considering she was living with Riselia. Viewers also got to see Riselia's family in an episode that gave her a lot more focus compared to the recent ones.

On the other hand, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 could explore a lot more of Regina's family background, which could add to the lore of the series. The latest episode also had a big highlight with the battle between Sakuya and the Brain Eater, which was perhaps Studio Passione's peak with this series thus far in terms of animation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 release date and time

Release date and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Image via Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 will be released next Tuesday, November 28, at 1:30 am JST. This has been the weekly release schedule so far this season, and it is going to remain like this unless there are production issues or something along those lines.

As was mentioned in other episodes, there have been several delays in the anime industry, such as Zom 100 and Jujutsu Kaisen in recent months, but this Passione production hasn't gone through that.

When it comes to the people who want to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9, here are some of the release dates as per different time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am, Monday, November 27 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm, Monday, November 27 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Monday, November 27 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Monday, November 27 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Monday, November 27 Philippine Standard Time 2:30 am, Tuesday, November 28 Australia Central Standard Time 2:00 am, Tuesday, November 28

Where to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9

TV Tokyo and BS Fuji, two of the most prominent anime platforms in Japan, are streaming the series in the country. When it comes to those who are living outside of Japan, they can watch it on HIDIVE.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8 recap

Leonis (Image via Passione).

The most recent episode was a little crammed in terms of what was happening, as there were a lot of different things going on, which ranged from Regina's background, the battle between Sakuya and the Brain Eater, and shenanigans involving Riselia. It was a very fun episode that highlighted the diversity of the show.

It was revealed that Regina was royal blood and this led to a lot of different questions, which is something that could have a lot of ramifications on the plot. This episode also had the element of terrorist attacks, which included Sakuya stealing the show with her fight against the Brain Eater, with top-notch animation by Passione.

What to expect from episode 9

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 9 could go in a lot of different directions, especially considering the many elements that the series has established so far. This includes Leonis' mission, Regina's connection to royalty, and many other elements that make the current plot quite interesting.

The series also deserves a lot of credit for not focusing on just the ecchi side of the story and adding a lot of lore and worldbuilding that make this anime quite enjoyable.

