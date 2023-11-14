The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8 is coming out next week, and the series' lore is expanding now that the most recent episode introduced the concept of demi-humans. This episode highlighted how demi-humans have existed for quite some time since Leonis was aware of them and also how humanity has been treating them as second-class citizens, which is a very interesting plot twist.

In that regard, here is hoping that The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8 is going to show a lot more focus on the element of the Oni and the demi-humans. It has added another layer to the series' worldbuilding and also showed that there is more to the story beyond the clear elements of fanservice that most Passione anime series have been known for.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8 Release date and time

Release date and countdown

Leonis, the main character (Image via Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8 will be released next Tuesday, November 21, at 1:30 am JST. As has happened with the episodes so far this season, this is the weekly schedule and could only change because of delays or production issues.

As mentioned in the other episodes, delays tend to happen quite a lot in the anime industry, although this series hasn't gone through those issues so far.

For those who want to check out The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8, below are the different release date and time details as per time zones:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 8:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 20, 4:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 20, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 11:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, November 21, 12 pm

Where to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8

Elza in the latest anime (Image via Passione).

As of right now, there are two major anime platforms in Japan showing the series—TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. Audiences living outside Japan can watch this anime on HIDIVE.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7 recap

Riselia (Image via Passione).

The bulk of the latest episode was focused on the introduction of demi-humans and their connections with humanity. While it wasn't made very clear, it seems that Leonis was already familiar with the existence of the demi-humans since he wasn't shocked when he met them.

On the other hand, this episode also meant the introduction of Elza, a character who has already generated a lot of positive reactions online. There was also a nice gesture by Leonis: giving Riselia a new keychain, which also represents how much their friendship has evolved thus far this season.

What to expect from episode 8

Expand Tweet

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 8, at least based on the preview images, seems to be focusing on the friendship between Riselia and Leonis, although that is up for interpretation. Passione have shown they can drift away from the source material, so here is hoping that the alterations are positive for the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.