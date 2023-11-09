The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7 is coming out next week and things are going to get very interesting now that Leonis has managed to defeat Arakael. The former dark lord made quick work of the wizard with his sword and now it seems very likely that he is going to make the entire city his own turf, although that is yet to be explored in the episode.

Be that as it may, in the first couple of preview scenes of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7, the characters are also going to enjoy some downtime, although that could obviously be left to interpretation. This Passione production has managed to move away from some typical ecchi tropes and tries to make something with a bit more substance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7 will be released on November 13 in Japan

Release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7 will be released next Tuesday, November 13, at 1:30 am JST. As has been stated with the previous episodes of the series thus far, this is the release schedule on a weekly basis and is only going to change in case of unforeseen developments.

For example, it has been shown time and time again that delays can be quite normal in the anime industry, although this Passione production doesn't have that problem, as of right now.

On the other hand, for those who want to see The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7, here are the different release dates across the world:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 8:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 13, 4:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 13, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 11:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, November 14, 12 pm

Streaming details

Expand Tweet

Those who are currently living in Japan and want to give the series a go, it is currently being shown on two of the biggest anime platforms, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji.

When it comes to those who are living outside of Japan, they can watch it on HIDIVE, which is the platform that currently has the rights for the series.

Previous episode recap

The bulk of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy's latest episode was focused on Leonis' battle with Arakael and how strong the former is in comparison. Leonis, however, also showed a big chunk of humanity, trying to excuse himself through his dark lord status to be able to help people. And his teamwork with Riselia was much appreciated, showing how much they have grown as a team.

Overall, the vast majority of the episode was action-based, although it did give some nice bits of character development and showed a different side of Leonis as a person, which is always good.

What to expect from The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 7, at least based on what has been shown in the previews, seems more like a break before heading to the next arc. The preview images already shows the likes of Riselia taking a break on the pool, which means that the next episode is not going to focus heavily on action or Leonis' plans.

It's also worth pointing out that the anime has already taken some creative liberties from the manga, so there is a very good chance that it won't follow the same plots.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.