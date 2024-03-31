The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan at 10 pm JST on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The episode will be aired on television channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience. For international audiences, the episode is expected to be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and others.

The third and final season of Koharu Inoue's The Duke of Death and His Maid series is generating significant anticipation among fans for the Spring 2024 season. Similar to its first and second seasons, the upcoming season will consist of 12 episodes.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 release date and time

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 is currently scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 10 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 6 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 9 am British Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 2 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 6:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 7, 2024 9 pm

Where to watch The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1?

As per the official website of the anime, The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 is set to broadcast in Japan on television channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X.

Viewers in Japan also have the option to access unlimited viewing services through various distribution platforms, including DMM TV, Bandai Channel, d-anime store, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, U-NEXT, and more.

Given that the first two seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll, it is expected that the popular OTT platform will stream The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 as well. However, further details regarding the simulcast of the episode are yet to be revealed.

What to expect from The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1?

The second season of The Duke of Death and His Maid anime ended with the Duke declaring that he would finally break free of his curse to love someone and be with them.

As such, fans can expect The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 to continue this storyline, as the third season looks to wrap up the romance between Duke Bocchan and his maid, Alice Lendrott.

The narrative centers around Bocchan, a young Duke who is burdened with the curse of killing anything and anyone he touches. Deemed as a misfortune to the family, the Duke was sent away to live in isolation. Fortunately, the Duke's faithful butler and his flirtatious maid, Alice Lendrott, were there with him to keep him company.

The Duke's growing feelings for Alice and his desire to be with her despite his curse is the main focus of the series. As the bond between the two continued to grow stronger, the Duke eventually declared that he would finally lift the curse placed upon him to be with Alice.

As such, fans can expect to see their story continue in the third season of The Duke of Death and His Maid as well, which promises a continuation of the charming tale and a definitive conclusion to the story.

