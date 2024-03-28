Villainess Level 99 review: The best isekai adventure of Winter 2024?

Following the release of its final episode, the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99 series has officially come to an end. It ran for a total of 12 episodes, and was one of the first isekai anime of the Winter 2024 season.

Throughout its run, the Villainess Level 99 anime has gained a significant amount of traction from fans of the isekai genre, as it emerged as one of the best, if not the best isekai adventure of the season.

The season finale of the anime aired this week, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, marking the official conclusion of the first season. It has received overall positive reviews from the fanbase, who are looking forward to a potential second season of the anime.

Villainess Level 99 review: Did Satori Tanabata's magnum opus live up to the hype?

When an anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99 light novel series was announced, fans of the series were reasonably excited. While the anime did successfully adapt some of the best parts of the light novel, fans complained that a few of the scenes felt rushed.

While the anime had a light-hearted tone and focused on comedy more than often, it did manage to address some important issues as well, including discrimination based on one's appearance. It also included a romantic subplot between the two central characters of the series, which was undoubtedly the highlight of the entire anime.

Yumiella battling the Demon Lord in Villainess Level 99 episode 12 (image via Jumondo)

Overall, it's safe to say that the anime adaptation of Villainess Level 99 surpassed all expectations and managed to become one of the most engaging and entertaining isekai series of all time. What fans loved the most about the anime was that it not only ended on a conclusive and positive note, but it also left room for a potential season 2.

Exploring the characters of Villainess Level 99

Yumiella and her friends as seen in the anime (image via Jumondo)

The characters in Villainess Level 99 were admired by many, with Patrick Ashbatten and Yumiella Dolkness standing out. The focus of the anime was mostly on these two, with other characters like Alicia Ehnleit, Edwin Valschein, Oswald Grimsarde, and William Ares often taking the spotlight with their appearances.

A lot of characters underwent noteworthy development throughout the anime, going from being blinded by their fear and prejudice against Yumiella to accepting her as a trusted friend and comrade.

While many characters were initially not up to par, they eventually redeemed themselves and became extremely likeable near the end of the anime.

The ups and downs of Villainess Level 99

Yumiella and Patrick as seen in the anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

The anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's magnum opus had an overall positive reception from the fans, who seemed to enjoy a fresh take on the isekai genre. The plot of the series centers on Yumiella Dolkness, a human who was reincarnated as the Hidden Boss of an otome game in her current life.

As one can see, the plot deals with a unique concept, but at the same time, it isn't something that hasn't been done before. That said, this anime manages to stand out in a more pleasant way than the rest, mainly due to its light-hearted tone. In other words, Villainess Level 99 is an anime that fans can watch to ease their minds or to simply have a good time.

It's always a pleasure to watch an overpowered main character who isn't overly arrogant due to their powers but also doesn't hesitate to humble those who underestimate them.

The only downside that comes to mind while watching the anime is, undoubtedly, its inconsistent pace. While it certainly takes time to explore the characters and establish relationships, there are some parts of the anime that feel a bit rushed.

The most prominent example would be the Demon Lord's defeat, especially since he was being built up as the main villain of the franchise. Given that an entire army had to be dispatched to combat the Demon Lord's forces, it was somewhat disappointing to see the main villain defeated in the first ten minutes of the episode, and that too with a single strike from Yumiella.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Villainess Level 99 is one of the most heartwarming and entertaining isekai anime out there. Overall, it's a worthwhile watch that will leave the viewers satisfied and craving more.

As of now, there is no official confirmation for a second season of the anime. Nonetheless, fans are hoping to see Yumiella and Patrick's story continue in a potential Villainess Level 99 season 2.

