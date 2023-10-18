The Eminence in Shadow manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Eminence in Shadow manga stands out when compared to other isekai because of one major reason: The main character gets involved in a massive conflict because of his own lies and doesn't have the power to back it up. It's a classic shonen trope like Mr. Satan in Dragon Ball or Buggy in One Piece, but executed in the isekai genre, where most protagonists are very overpowered, which is a fun twist by author Daisuke Aizawa.

Aizawa actually started the series as a light novel, but The Eminence in Shadow manga is when the franchise took off. It's easy to see why: it makes Cid's journey all the more compelling with the visual element and also has allowed the story to show some amazing cities and structures.

The anime adaptation by Nexus has also given people exposure to Cid's lies and how he ended up in a worldwide conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow manga.

All the details about The Eminence in Shadow manga

Where to read

The best way to give The Eminence in Shadow manga a chance is going to the Crunchyroll manga app. A lot of people don't know that this famous anime streaming platform also has an app where fans can read several series they have the rights to, such as this one.

For those who want to get a physical copy of this series, then the best way to go is Amazon. The platform has the vast majority of the volumes of the manga both in physical copies and on Kindle, with the light novel series also available.

What to expect

As it tends to happen with most isekai series, The Eminence in Shadow manga begins in modern-day Japan with a boy who has a very simple dream: to be someone powerful who can rule in the shadows. However, things take a turn for the worse as he is hit by a truck and dies, only to come back as Cid Kagenou in a fantasy world.

He tries to keep a low profile in his second chance at life, avoiding attention so he can rule in the shadows with ease. However, things begin to change when he meets an elven girl named Alpha, who is dealing with a disease. Cid heals her and this is how these two characters develop a connection that stays with them for the rest of the series.

Along the way, Cid makes up this lie that the world is being run by a secret organization known as the Cult of Diablos, and that he has a secret organization of his own called Shadow Garden, which is meant to fight them. As it turns out, he was right and there is an organization with that name ruling the world. Alpha helps him to gain allies, leading to Cid having to fight against this evil entity against his will.

Final thoughts

The Eminence in Shadow manga makes some interesting subversions to the isekai genre and also allows to build up an organization from scratch in a very funny manner. Cid turns out to be a very solid protagonist and the way the story progresses makes the reader want to root for his success.

