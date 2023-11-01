The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5: Exact release time and where to watch

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 will air this Wednesday, November 1, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X and other respective broadcasting stations in Japan. The episode is titled “Ito o Hiku Mono” (Japanese: 糸を引く者), which roughly translates to Person Who Pulls the Strings.

Given the events that transpired in the latest episodes, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 will likely be seeing the rest of Gettan’s remaining Clovers, who have been ordered to retrieve trade secrets from Mitsugoshi Corporation. However, unbeknownst to him, his rival organization is run by the enigmatic Shadow Garden, who are poised to get the wind of his plans eventually.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 to see the return of Rose

Release dates and timings, where to watch

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, precisely at 7 am PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Fans globally can watch this Isekai goodness on Hidive, the only OTT service streaming the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform in both English dub and subbed versions.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming giants have yet to add The Eminence in Shadow to their massive anime catalogs. Below are the exact release dates and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 for all regions alongside the respective timezones:

Pacific Time - 7 am, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

British Summer Time - 3 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 am, on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 5 pm, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5, "Ito o Hiku Mono" preview explained

With the recently dropped preview for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel, it has been confirmed that Alexia, Gamma, and a few other characters will be making their grand return. The episode will include new enthralling escapades of Cid’s new persona, John Smith, resuming his quest to destroy the Garter and Mitsugoshi corporations.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5 preview teaser also gave a sneak peek at the hilarious confrontation between Gamma and John Smith. Since the latter has decided to keep his identity a secret, given his secret collaboration with Yukime, the former will be shell-shocked to learn that there, indeed, is someone who can rival Shadow. Unbeknownst to Gamma, John Smith is Shadow.

The trailer also glances at Gamma’s hilarious clumsy moments, Cid and Alexia’s lovers’ spat, and, more, promising yet another thrilling and rib-tickling episode.

