10 best waifus in The Eminence in Shadow, ranked

Written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Tozai, The Eminence in Shadow is a Japanese light novel series that began serialization online in May 2018. Since December of the same year, a manga adaptation with art by Anri Sakano has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's seinen manga magazine Comp Ace. Moreover, Nexus produced an anime television series adaptation that aired from October 2022 to February 2023.

The series follows a young boy in modern-day Japan who aspires to be a mastermind who wields power from the shadows but is killed when he is hit by a truck. He is reborn as Cid Kagenou in a fantasy world, where he establishes the Shadow Garden organization and pursues his dream.

The series features several female characters, some with charming personalities and others who are savage. Fans adore them and refer to them as waifus, which is a term for any female character in anime who is appealing to viewers due to desirable characteristics such as beauty, wit, intelligence, strength, etc. On that note, here are the top ten best waifus from the show, ranked.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Eminence in Shadow anime and manga. The opinions are the author's own.

Aurora, Beta, Epsilon, and seven other waifus from The Eminence in Shadow

10) Nu

Nu as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

In The Eminence in Shadow, Nu works for Shadow Garden's Mitsugoshi Corporation. She is a well-educated, responsible, hardworking young lady who always greets her superiors and customers with a lovely smile.

She is also skilled in fighting. However, Nu has a dark side beneath her quiet exterior, and she can be merciless to her enemies, especially those who have wronged her master.

9) Victoria

Victoria as seen in The Eminence in Shadow manga (Image via Kadokawa/Sakano)

Victoria, also known as No. 559, is one of the Shadow Garden's most powerful members, possessing abilities comparable to the Seven Shadows. Her personality ranges from being strict with her subordinates to being cold and intimidating with her adversaries.

She despises the Cult of Diablos and is dedicated to Shadow Garden's mission of destroying them by any means necessary. Moreover, Victoria does not care about the lives of innocent people, Shadow Garden' members, or anyone else as long as she completes her mission.

8) Elisabeth

Elisabeth as seen in The Eminence in Shadow manga (Image via Kadokawa/Sakano)

Elisabeth is the beautiful vampire queen with deep crimson hair and eyes. She is one of the three monarchs who previously ruled over the Crimson Tower in the Lawless City.

However, Elisabeth differs from other Vampire Progenitors in that she refuses to take human lives and hunts only what she requires to survive. She truly believes that vampires and other races can coexist, leading her to create a utopia where everyone is equal.

7) Aurora

Aurora and Cid as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Aurora, also known as the demon Diablos, is a beautiful woman with long black hair. She is a mysterious figure, who is also regarded as the Witch of Calamity t throw the world into chaos. However, little is known about her past or motivations due to her amnesia.

She is playful and humorous and appears to be fond of Cid Kagenou, referring to him as her gallant knight. Aurora has also expressed concern for Cid and his sister Claire, especially when the latter is in danger.

6) Rose

Rose as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Rose is the princess of the Oriana Kingdom and the former student council president of the Midgar Royal Spellsword Academy. Following a Cult of Diablos plot, she joins Shadow Garden under the codename No. 666 and is later appointed as her country's new queen.

She has demonstrated that she is cool, strong, selfless, and charismatic. Additionally, Rose possesses all of the characteristics of someone born into royalty and holding the title of Dark Knight. She has a strong sense of honor and is willing to stand up for those who are in need.

5) Zeta

Zeta as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Zeta is a descendant of Lili, the Legendary Beastkin Hero. She is Shadow Garden's head of exploration and espionage and also leads her own secret sub-faction. Zeta is astute and rational, unlike most Beastkins. Her most distinctive trait is her ability to manipulate and conceal information in order to achieve her goals.

Aside from that, Zeta has also proven to be quite calculating, always looking for the most efficient way to achieve her goals, leading her to be Shadow Garden's head of intelligence and giving her an incredible amount of autonomy.

4) Beta

Beta as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Beta is a dedicated and loyal subordinate to the Shadow Garden. In The Eminence in Shadow anime, her public identity is Natsume Kafka, the famous author.

She is known for being a warrior and analyst, using information presented to her or obtained from her missions. Beta remains calm and responds to others in a sophisticated manner while conversing with them, saving outbursts for private moments.

3) Epsilon

Epsilon as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Epsilon is one of the seven original Shadows on the show. She is an elf whose public identity is Shiron, an award-winning pianist and composer of numerous original pieces of music that are songs from Earth taught to her by Shadow. She is both proud and insecure about herself. Moreover, Epsilon uses her public persona and music to infiltrate aristocratic circles and gather information.

2) Delta

Delta as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Delta is a Beastkin, so she has large dog ears and a thick tail. In accordance with the common personality of any Beastkin in The Eminence in Shadow anime, she is frequently depicted as excitable and immature, similar to a child. Since she only acknowledges strength, Delta is loyal to Shadow due to his immense power.

1) Alexia

Alexia as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Alexia Midgar has to be the most popular waifu among fans of anime series. She is the Midgar Kingdom's second princess and is known for being spoiled and harsh, looking down on others and believing they can be easily influenced by money. Although she is unskilled in magic and swordsmanship, Alexia has proven to be quite intelligent, becoming one of the top students at Midgar Royal Spellsword Academy.

