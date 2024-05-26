The Eminence in Shadow movie's new teaser reveals a major antagonist from season 2 is still alive

The Eminence in Shadow movie, titled "The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes,” has finally dropped the most awaited teaser that fans of Shadow have been waiting for since the second season concluded. The teaser was dropped on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel on May 26, 2024, which ran for a minute and 30 seconds.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will be the first-ever featured film, based on Daisuke Aizawa’s beloved light novel series. As fans had been expecting a third season as season 2 was nearing its end, the film adaptation announcement came as an unexpected surprise. Now, the excitement is at an all-time high given Cid Kagenou is all set to take the theatres by storm.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Daisuke Aizawa’s anime and light novel series. Reader discretion is advised.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes is yet to announce the confirmed release date

The arrival of the teaser has indeed brought newfound enthusiasm among fans who were getting restless regarding what the future holds for the anime.

Although the teaser brings a sense of freshness, it’s a bit of a letdown that the release date or even the release window is not revealed. Nevertheless, it's an essential step forward that every anime ever taken to keep the audience engaged.

The new teaser was rather short and didn’t offer much about what fans could expect from the upcoming film. It begins by showing the Cult of Diablos’ 9th seated Knight of Rounds, Mordred, as a teacher in a school in the Human world. However, it's eventually revealed that it was all his lucid dreaming. Mordred was the major antagonist in season 2, whom Shadow killed in their battle.

After regaining his consciousness, Mordred finds himself in a jar with only the right portion of his head trapped inside a glass bottle. The reflection in Mordred’s eyes and what was going around him showcased Shadow fighting himself, further escalating the film's excitement.

What remains of Mordred (Image via Kadokawa YT)

For fans who have been keeping up with the latest plot developments, the new movie is canon to the anime series and will be adapting the remaining fourth volume.

The film will focus on Cid/Shadow’s return to Earth, where surprisingly three years have passed, and the planet has been taken over by monstrous entities.

The protagonist will run into Akane Nishino, his classmate in his previous life whom he saved from thugs while wearing the identity of Stylish Bandit slayer. Given the film will focus on other characters like Nishino, many of The Shadow Garden members and the other world characters won’t be featured.

More about The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will be revealed in due course.