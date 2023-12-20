Will there be The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13? Explained

With yet another enthralling installment, the hype for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13 is reaching fever pitch, leaving fans eagerly counting down to its release. As witnessed in the latest installment, an unforeseen twist shocked fans, sparking speculation about its significant implications and developments.

However, much to fans' disappointment, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13 and beyond is not on the horizon, as the sequel marked its end with episode 12, which was the grand finale of the series that closed the curtains for Season 2.

The finale also set the stage for an unexpected turn in the protagonist’s journey, returning to where his “eminence in shadowy” escapades began

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13 was never in the cards

Unlike Season 1, which ran for 20 episodes in two consecutive cours, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 was slated for just 12 episodes. Due to the out-of-the-common episode count of the first season, fans expected the same with the sequel.

However, disappointingly, Cid and his Shadow Garden won’t be returning next week in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13. On the bright side, fans can rejoice in the fact that the anime is finally getting a movie adaptation that has caught everyone by surprise.

Unlike the last time before confirming Season 2, the anime generated anticipation by teasing a “mystery announcement,” adding an element of intrigue to the reveal, which certainly caused a wave of excitement among the fandom.

For what had been revealed all of a sudden, fans were definitely not prepared. Additionally, it can be said that the news and excitement for the movie have somehow alleviated the frustration of lacking The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13 in the equation.

If the sequel were to span 20 episodes, paralleling the format of Season 1, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 13 and beyond would have a place in the schedule. This arises from the potential adaptation of the entire fourth volume within the extended episode count.

About The Eminence in Shadow

Created by Daisuke Aizawa, The Eminence in Shadow light novel series began serialization on Shousetsuka ni Narou’s user-generated novel publishing website and was later acquired by Enterbrain in November 2018. An anime adaptation of the series was announced on February 26, 2021, produced by Nexus and helmed by Kazuya Nakanishi.

Due to the immense popularity the first season garnered in its initial run, the anime was renewed eventually. Yen Press, the publication to release the light novel in English globally, explains The Eminence in Shadow as such:

Cid Kagenou has a dream. Not of being some typical protagonist or the Final Boss-he has his eyes set on becoming a hidden mastermind working in the shadows! Now that he’s been reborn in another world, Cid has been hard at work building the perfect stage to act out his long-desired role. The only issue? His imaginary adversaries and plot devices seem to actually exist in this new realm…and he alone is left in the dark!

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

All episodes of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 and the first season will be available exclusively on Hidive, the only streaming platform to license the series for fans globally. Hidive has made Season 1 and 2 available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ have included the first season, but only for limited regions.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Eminence in Shadow anime and light novel series.