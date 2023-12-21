The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes - Potential release date, what to expect, and more

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes is the first-ever featured film based on Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series. The film adaptation came as a sudden surprise, without any actual heads-up, announced moments after the sequel dropped its grand finale.

To commemorate the announcement, the anime revealed a captivating special teaser visual that had fans guessing about the upcoming events.

Besides the key visual, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes didn’t reveal much about the film, including its run-time, additional characters, plot summary, and, most importantly, the release date. However, considering the release patterns of the previous two installments, speculation on the film’s arrival isn’t much of a headscratcher, to fans’s surprise, as it is just around the corner.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow series.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes likely to be released in the Fall of 2024

Aside from the difference in episode count between the first two seasons, the thing that is common in them is their release pattern. The first season was announced on February 26, 2021, and ran from October 5, 2022, to February 15, 2023, boasting a whopping 20 episodes in consecutive cour.

Surprisingly, the second season of the anime didn’t take much time to be renewed and was eventually the same year, and that too in the exact month when the first season debuted, which was October.

Given that the anime film will likely only be adapting Cid Kagenou’s return to earth part from the light novel, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will likely be released in the Fall of 2024.

However, this is just speculation based on the release patterns of the anime’s previous two seasons, and hopefully, as 2024 approaches, more details will come to light.

Like every other anime film, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will first be theatrically released in Japan and will also have early screenings. The film will later be released globally via pertinent distributors in all the countries.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will cover the remaining chapters of the fourth volume as the sequel left off midway but completely adapted Oriana’s Black Rose Civil War Incident. The film will follow the events after the second season, where Cid arrives years after the death of his past self, Kagenou Minoru, who died by running into a moving truck.

Surprisingly, however, only three years have passed on Earth, showcasing a significant disparity in the flow of time between the world. As seen in the finale of season 2, Cid has again come to Akane Nishino’s rescue, his former classmate, whom he saved once as Stylish Bandit Hunter Slayer.

Cid will tag along with Akane to learn more about what happened to Earth and will fight the monsters who have invaded the planet, wreaking terror ever since their arrival. Although the film won’t see many of the Shadow Garden members and the characters, including Rose, Alexia, Claire, and more, fans can find relief in the fact that Beta is the only Shade to join Cid on his new journey.

All episodes of The Eminence in Shadow seasons 1 and 2 are available exclusively on Hidive in both English-subbed and dubbed formats.