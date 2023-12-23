The Eminence in Shadow season 2 finale ending explained: Did Cid just experience a reverse Isekai Twist?

The grand finale of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has enthralled fans as Cid/Shadow once again asserted his indomitable ‘I AM Atomic’ presence, leaving no doubt that no one can stand against his extraordinary prowess. However, besides the epic ending to the sequel, fans are also excited about the anime's upcoming movie adaptation, whose announcement came out of nowhere.

As witnessed in the finale, Cid didn’t break a sweat against his new opponent, who was not even a human being. Episode 12 kept fans on the edge of their seats as Mordred revealed other worlds known as Realms, orbiting around a specific point, hinting at the existence of a higher entity.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2: How did Cid get teleported back to Earth?

Neither the light novel nor the anime explained how the portal that was 10 times smaller than Black Rose appeared in the middle of nowhere. However, given what transpired in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 episode 12, it is apparent that it was Mordred’s death that triggered it.

As the mystifying anomaly generated Cid’s curiosity, he eventually got teleported back to his previous world years later after the death of his past self, Minoru Kagenou. However, on Earth, it had only been three years since Minoru died, which shows the peculiar journey.

Although the finale didn’t see Cid’s reaction after he returned to the previous world, given he started fighting Akane Nishino’s kidnappers, the unexpected turn of events surely left him surprised.

As Mordred gained powers from eating Archfiend Ragnarok’s flesh, even after his death, his body became a catalyst, harboring a fragment of Black Rose, especially his head.

As mentioned in the original light novel series, Beta will be using Morderd’s severed head to activate the portal on Earth to return to her world with Cid. Currently, the portal connects only Earth and the Other World.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: What disaster engulfed Japan and the entire world?

The grand finale of the sequel likely answered one of the most confounding plotholes of the series, which is: how did Cid get teleported to Other World? While Mordred talked about several worlds orbiting around a certain single point, he revealed that magic did not exist in their world before a certain period.

However, after colliding with an unknown Realm, a sudden burst of magic flowed into their world and destroyed its biosphere and the clade Dinosauria 10 million years ago. Similarly, it can be presumed that the exact phenomenon took place once again in Other World, but this time with Earth.

This is expected to be the very reason why Cid instantly got reincarnated in Other World moments after his death. However, this anomaly also unleashed Magical carnivorous beasts on Earth, destroying 1/100th of the human population. To survive, humans settled in a well-fortified city called Messiah, led by Akane Nishino.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Does Akane uncover Cid’s true identity as Minoru?

As seen in the final moments of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 episode 12, when Cid made yet another dramatic entrance to fight the kidnappers, Akane’s expressions suggested that she sensed the uncanny resemblance. However, as described in the light novel, Akane doesn’t know anything about Cid but still cares for him, a sentiment rooted in the trauma left by Minoru’s untimely death.

However, it is anticipated that Akane will soon get to know more about Cid and the world he is from in time. On the other hand, Cid has so much to catch up on the events that transpired after his passing.

