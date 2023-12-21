Will there be The Eminence in Shadow season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

With season 2 coming to its ultimate end, the anticipation for The Eminence in Shadow season 3 has kept fans eagerly waiting for the good news, given Cid’s shadowy escapades have more to it.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 completely adapted the third volume of the original light novel series by Daisuke Aizawa. The sequel also covered the first half of the fourth volume, which revolves around Oriana’s Black Rose Civil War Wedding Incident.

With a captivating conclusion to yet another season that has left an indelible mark on the Isekai enthusiasts, the sequel has also set the stage for Cid’s new adventures, which will surprisingly take place on Earth.

However, the upcoming events will be adapted into a featured film. So, instead of The Eminence in Shadow season 3, fans will get to Cid's shadowy escapades in a theatrical release.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Eminence in Shadow season 3 is likely to be released in the Fall of 2025

With the recent announcement of its inaugural feature film, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes, the anime has significantly pushed the third season even further, possibly in the fall of 2025. As the film has not yet unveiled its release date and additional details, fans can anticipate its arrival, tentatively speculated to be in the fall of 2024.

This has stirred a certain expectation among fans who, initially anticipating The Eminence in Shadow Season 3 following the established release pattern, now look forward to the film.

The first season of the anime was announced on February 26, 2021, surprisingly, when Daisuke Aizawa dropped the fourth volume of the series. Season 1 ran for two consecutive cours for 20 episodes from October 5, 2022, to February 15, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Initially, the episode count sounded odd to fans, given that the typical run for a split cour series is 23-24 episodes. However, after the series kicked in, the Isekai enthusiasts who weren’t aware of the light novel series were immensely excited, while Daisuke Aizawa fans were thanking their lucky stars.

After the sequel concluded, the hype for the sequel among fans became irrepressible, and surprisingly, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 dropped in the same month when the initial season arrived. The sequel ran from October 4 to December 20, 2023, comprising 12 episodes.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 3

Given The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will begin from where it left off in the finale of season 2 and the light novel series, the film will be adapting the remaining chapters of volume 4 entirely.

Season 3 will adapt the fifth volume of the light novel series that sees Rose’s ascension to the throne of the Oriana Kingdom as a rightful leader who will continue her camaraderie with the Shadow Garden. It will also showcase the downfall of the Kingdom of Midgar, where Cid Kagenou will once again save the day.

The Eminence in Shadow season 3 cast and characters

Expand Tweet

Besides the release date, The Eminence in Shadow season 3 will soon announce the new cast members for the characters making their enthralling debut in the anime adaptation.

Below is the list of all characters and their cast members who will be reprising their respective roles in season 3:

Seiichirou Yamashita as Cid Kagenou/Shadow

Asami Seto as Alpha

Inori Minase as Beta

Suzuko Mimori as Gamma

Fairouz Ai as Delta

Hisako Kanemoto as Epsilon

Maaya Uchida as Nu

Reina Kondo as Eta

Ayaka Asai as Zeta

Ikumi Hasegawa as Lambda

Haruka Shiraishi as Rose Oriana

Kana Hanazawa as Alexia Midgar

Yōko Hikasa as Iris Midgar

Mikako Komatsu as Beatrix

Shizuka Itou as Yukime

Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou

Saya Aizawa as Sherry Barnett

More details about The Eminence in Shadow season 3 will be revealed in time, including the additional cast members, characters, theme songs, and episode count. Stay tuned for more news and updates on anime, manga, and the light novel.