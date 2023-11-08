The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6: Exact release time and where to watch

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 will air this Wednesday, November 8, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The upcoming episode, titled John Smith, will be resuming on Cid’s latest quest to destroy the Major Corporate Alliance and Mitsugoshi Corporation by circulating the counterfeit bills.

In the latest two promotional teasers, it can be seen that John Smith and Yukime’s plan is in effect as they finally cross paths with a few of the Seven Shades, including Alpha and Delta. The episode is anticipated to be an ultimate showdown between John Smith and the Shadow Garden, promising an enthralling yet stem-winding battle that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 exact release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6, sticking to its schedule, will be released air on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, precisely at 7 am PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. The episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later due to the inclusion of subtitles.

Hidive is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow exclusively on its platform in both English sub and dub formats. Hidive has also included the first season of the anime for both newcomers as well as fans who want to binge the series from the beginning.

Expand Tweet

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming giants have yet to add the Isekai goodness to their massive anime catalogs. Below are the exact release dates and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 for all regions alongside the respective timezones:

Pacific Time - 6 am, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Central Time - 8 am, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Eastern Time - 9 am, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 2 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 3 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Mountain Time - 7 am, on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 4 pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6, "John Smith" preview explained

The two recently dropped promo teasers of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 showcase that Alpha has put Delta on a mission to stop the train carrying the counterfeit bills. This is apparently due to Rose and the team failing the mission after they encountered the enigmatic entity who defeated them with ease.

In a scene from one of the promo teasers, Gamma discloses to Alpha the tragic news that Delta lost her life during the mission. This revelation seemed to greatly anger Alpha, causing her to take matters into her own hands by engaging in a heated confrontation with John Smith.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 preview also promises to unravel Yukime’s horrifying past, where more secrets will be revealed, and will possibly see a potential confrontation between her and Gettan, “The Great Wolf.”

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.