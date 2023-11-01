The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 release date and time

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. The latest episode has likely set the stage for one of the major confrontations between the enigmatic Gettan and the Shadow Garden, given how things have escalated with the major revelations that came to light.

The latest installment has surely enthralled the fandom with the return of the clumsy Gamma and the love-struck tsundere Alexia, whose comebacks have certainly thrilled the fans. The episode has also left fans on the edge of their seats with Rose’s new mission, where she encountered John Smith (Cid/Shadow) in disguise, which held significant implications for her.

As the tension steadily mounts, fans are on edge, eagerly awaiting the unfolding developments in the series, completely absorbed and eager for what’s on the horizon in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6: Everything we know so far

Release dates and timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 will be released first in Japan on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other local broadcasting stations. Below are the release date and timings for the episode across the regions, along with the respective timezones:

Regions Pacific Time Central Time Eastern Time British Summer Time Indian Standard Time Central European Summer Time Australian Central Daylight Time Philippines Time Brazil Time Date Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Thursday, November 9, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time 7 am 9 am 10 pm 3 pm 7:30 pm 4 pm 12:30 am 10 pm 11 pm

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 will be available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE in both English subbed and dub formats for fans worldwide. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and even Crunchyroll have yet to add the series to their massive anime catalog.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 5: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

While discussing how the Shadow Garden was hunting the goons of Garter Corporation for meddling with Mitsugoshi’s transport trains, Alpha asserted to lay low. She was later shell-shocked after getting wind of the counterfeit bills that could potentially instigate credit collapse.

This was because she didn’t want their rivals to discover that the very Shadow Garden was indeed running Mitsugoshi. As Gettan sent his Clovers to gather intel from the Mitsugoshi headquarters, Gamma volunteered to handle them, a decision made on a whim, which confused Alpha and Nu.

Although her clumsiness got in the way recurrently, she defeated the remaining clover by just accidentally throwing her power-jammed sword while falling on the ground and calling it a secret technique of hers. After helping Alexia practice fencing, Cid switched to his John Smith Persona to meet Yukime to learn about the progress she made with the counterfeit bills.

Expand Tweet

To his surprise, the counterfeit note seemed more authentic than the original. Later, Yukime revealed that she would destroy Gettan by her own hands for killing her family and all the people she knew. Elsewhere, Gettan was heavily confused as the idea of circulating the counterfeit bills to destroy Mitsugoshi was of the Cult of Diablos, which was yet to come into effect.

The initial mission was to retrieve the assets from the MCA. Gettan was intensely worried as the circulation of counterfeit bills could also lead to the Cult losing enormous amounts of money. Rose and the other two members of the three-person squad were sent to hijack a train carrying counterfeit bills, but John Smith intercepted them and threw them out of the moving train.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

.The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 is yet to reveal the official title, preview teasers, and any major updates, leaving fans with nothing but to speculate the upcoming events. With how the latest episode concluded, it can be anticipated that Gettan will likely be making his move on his own instead of sending his pawns, given the situation will eventually lead to a major downfall of the Cult of Diablos.

Alpha will also be tackling the issue, taking matters into her own hands, but her involvement in the situation could escalate the tension ten-fold, given the enigmatic she would be facing is John Smith, who is none other than her master, Shadow.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.