The ending of Higehiro manga, explained

The manga adaptation of Shimesaba's romantic comedy light novel series Higehiro has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Shonen Ace since November 2018. With an imminent ending to the anime series, fans are left wondering whether the story itself has ended or if there are more things in store for their favorite salaryman and high school teen.

Till date, the story has been collected in nine tankobon volumes, with the latest having been released in December 2022. One Peace Publications had announced in March 2021 that they had obtained a licence to publish the manga in English and will start doing so in October that very year. Imaru Adachi was set to be in charge of the illustrations.

Fans can watch the anime series of Higehiro on Crunchyroll, and pick up the manga at chapter 15 to read from where the anime concluded.

Higehiro revolves around a touching story between salaryman Yoshida and runaway high-school girl Sayu (spoilers)

The plot of Higehiro revolves around Yoshida, a young and attractive salaryman, who had finally worked up the courage to admit his feelings for Airi Gotou, his boss and longtime crush. However, he is ultimately turned down. To drown his sorrows, he goes out drinking with his coworker and best friend Hashimoto.

There, he encounters Sayu Ogiwara, a high school student who requests to spend the night with him, as he is intoxicatedly making his way home. Out of sympathy and because he is too worn out to dispute, he allows her in, promising to chase her out later. Assuming a more sober state the following day, Yoshida inquires of the teenager Sayu and how she came to be at his flat.

Sayu replies that she has fled her family and home in Hokkaido and had been in pr*stitution to hapless men in exchange for a place to stay. Knowing her past, Yoshida feels awful for her and realizes he can't force her out of his home, so they start living together.

Higehiro manga is ahead of the anime, which ended on a bittersweet note in episode 12.

The final episode of Higehiro, titled The Future, begins with Yoshida having just finished speaking with Sayu's mother. When the latter arrives to speak to her after him, she begs her mother's pardon for all the chaos she has created. Kneeling in front of her, she also gives her mother an explanation of why she had left home.

Sayu's mother confesses to her that she had no idea what went wrong all this time and how Yoshida made her understand that she was the only parent Sayu has remaining. Sayu is then instructed that she must remain by her mother's side till she completes high school. She is then free to pick the course of action she wishes to take.

Higehiro ended with the success of Yoshida persuading Sayu's mother to mend fences with her daughter. With that, Sayu's protracted absence from home came to an end, and it was time to bid Yoshida farewell. The reunion between Sayu and Yoshida at the end of Higehiro, facilitated by dependable old friends like Asami, completes the season's build-up, which ends on a high note.

However, fans desperate to know what's in fate can find another medium to satiate their eagerness. This is because this light novel's readers are already aware of what lies in store for the characters in the future as the series has ended with its 5th volume.

