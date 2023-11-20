The entire Made in Abyss anime x Soobin controversy, explained

The K-pop idol and frontman of Tomorrow X Together, Soobin, is currently receiving backlash for expressing his fondness for the Made in Abyss anime. The show, recognized for its problematic theme, is often referred to as disturbing by a section of the audience. It has led to the idol being subjected to negative criticism.

The controversy was sparked by an old live session video that shows the idol discussing some of the animes he had watched, including the Made in Abyss anime. Originating from a misunderstanding between TXT leader Soobin and his fans, this situation subjected the idol to undue scrutiny.

Made in Abyss anime has TXT’s Soobin facing backlash from netizens

TXT's Soobin is known for openly acknowledging his interest in anime and computer games. However, that seemingly led to a situation where he received negative criticism from fans due to a misinterpretation.

The Made in Abyss anime X Soobin controversy originated from a video of his Weverse livestream from 2022. During the live, fans asked him to suggest an anime he had recently watched. While listing some, he brought up the Made in Abyss anime. However, he refrained from recommending it, citing its troubling and provocative concept.

Reason for Made in Abyss X Soobin controversy

Reg and Riko from Made in Abyss anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Made in Abyss anime, written and illustrated by Mangaka Akihito Tsukushi, is known for its engaging plot and visually appealing elements. However, the storyline of Made in Abyss anime also delves into sensitive topics and incorporates gore graphics. It follows the dangerous journey of a girl named Riko and her robotic companion, Reg, into the Abyss, encountering numerous challenges along the way.

Despite the dark theme of the anime involving the unsettling journey faced by the young characters, it has received positive feedback from the majority of viewers. However, the explicit and violent content has proven to be disturbing for some, particularly among the younger section of the audience.

Consequently, this section of the audience expressed their disapproval when the K-pop idol expressed his interest in the series, finding it ‘offensive’.

It is nothing but a misunderstanding

As the leader of the influential idol group TXT, Soobin suggesting such an explicit anime to the audience subjected him to scrutiny from the fanbase. However, as mentioned earlier, the entire situation stems from a significant misunderstanding between the idol and the fans who made the allegations.

As mentioned earlier, Soobin never recommended the anime to his audience; he merely mentioned its name during the live session. Unfortunately, some fans misinterpreted his intentions, resulting in widespread criticism, overlooking his original statement where he addressed the triggering theme.

Soobin stated:

“It’s not an anime that I want to recommend to you because it’s kind of provocative but the story is really good and I’m having fun watching it.”

On the flip side, another section of fans did defend him and clarified the situation. As of now, the fandom is divided into two groups, with some still persisting in their condemnation.

Final thoughts

a scene from the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Some of Soobin’s fans speculate that the Made in Abyss anime X Soobin controversy was intentionally orchestrated to cancel the idol for unknown reasons. They also brought up the fact that the anime underwent heavy censorship before being broadcast on Korean TV. Thus, most Korean viewers are oblivious to specific implications, perceiving it primarily as a show with a dark fantasy theme.

Recently, some other K-pop idols, including NCT 127’s Taeyong, and Seventeen’s Woozi, have been subject to similar criticism for expressing their interest in the Made in Abyss series.

