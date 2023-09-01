5 boyfriend moments from BTS Jung Kook's Weverse live streams that ARMYs can't help but swoon over

One of the much-loved pieces of content by fans of the maknae of BTS, Jung Kook, is his Weverse live streams, which go on for extremely long hours with the idol going around his house doing random things.

From folding laundry to cooking meals, fans have more or less seen that idol do every household chore during his live streams, and his boyfriend-like manners naturally leave many swooning at his natural charisma.

While boyfriend moments are abundant on Jung Kook's live streams, given the lengthy broadcasts he's been doing for years, there are a few fan favorites that fans keep close to their hearts.

To commemorate the idol's birthday, when he made yet another addition to his list of Weverse live streams, fans naturally looked back at some of the best moments they've witnessed during his live streams over the years.

5 moments from BTS Jung Kook's Wevese live streams that prove he's boyfriend material

1) Jung Kook cooking a meal with ARMYs at 4 AM

On March 23, 2023, the idol kicked off a live stream, per usual, to spend some time with ARMYs as he chilled around. While it was already really late into the night when he started the live stream, midway through it, the idol suddenly started to cook up a meal for himself.

As he slowly started to cook, he not only explained what and how he was preparing his dish but also rolled out some of his boyfriend's antics when he made small talk with his fans and started to sing randomly here and there. At the end of the live stream, he even shared the recipe with his fans and declared that it's one of his favorite things to make.

2) When he fell asleep on his bed while taking to ARMYs

The idol once again went live on Weverse on June 12, 2023, although this time a little earlier in the morning. The idol, his eyes drooping and on the verge of sleeping, conversed lazily with his fans as he lay on his bed. Eventually, the idol passed out and slept for about 20 minutes before the live abruptly ended.

The live stream not only grew to become a fan-favorite but also garnered a lot of attention as news channels talked about how over five million people streamed the idol sleeping peacefully on his bed.

3) Jung Kook showing ARMYs his magic tricks

One of Jung Kook's most recent live streams, which rolled out on his birthday, September 1, 2023, had fans adding yet another random thing that the idol did.

While most of the live stream went on with him casually conversing with ARMYs, he suddenly pulled out a deck of playing cards and started to showcase his recently learned magic tricks.

Even though many of the tricks were executed poorly, fans let it slide given that the idol looked adorable. They also gave him an A+ for the effort. While no one expected him to perform magic tricks during his live stream, ARMYs enjoyed it while swooning over his cuteness.

4) Jung Kook working out with ARMYs on Weverse Live

While some of his live streams showcase his cute side, there are also a handful of live streams that have had fans drooling over the idol. There's no doubt that the idol can be effortlessly hot while doing almost anything. However, ARMYs collectively agree that the idol working out during his Weverse livestreams tops the list.

On February 11, 2023, the idol kickstarted a live stream in his gym and started to work out after a small talk with the fans. Even during his session, the idol went back and forth between doing his exercises and chatting with fans, which inevitably left fans flustered and over the moon.

5) Jung Kook's never-ending Noraebang sessions

One of the idol's well-known obsessions is Noraebang, or Karaoke, where Jung Kook continues to sing one song after another, losing the urge to stop himself. Fans also believe it to be a cute gesture that the idol hates ending his live streams.

He has been carrying the tradition for years during his live streams, and it inevitably becomes a part of every live stream. Fans always look forward to what songs he'll sing each time.

As Jung Kook moves forward with his career, fans hope that his Weverse live streams continue to be a constant tradition that he shares with ARMYs.