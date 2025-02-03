The flashforward opening scene in Boruto might never happen in the manga

The beginning of the Boruto series starts with a bang. Unlike most anime that start tame, the series starts with a very bold statement. Fans are first treated with visuals of two ninjas fighting in a damaged Hidden Leaf. One ninja bears similarities to the previous hero of the Narutoverse, and the other is someone that fans have never seen.

It is later revealed that they are both Naruto’s sons. Kawaki says the era of Shinobi is over and Boruto replies in the most ninja-esque manner by saying he will always be a ninja. He wears his ninja headband and they clash once more.

The flashforward scene that begins the Boruto saga has raised serious discussions. Many have called it an unnecessary distraction, especially those who have followed the anime as it constantly plays at the back of their heads. For manga readers, who saw a slightly different beginning, it has made them spawn theories.

One theory gaining prominence is that the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was a Red herring and won’t unfold like that. Here is the explanation of this theory.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Boruto’s flashforward might not happen the same way

Kawaki and Boruto is a battle that will most likely be in the finale (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The flashforward in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was the series’ selling point. When the first episode dropped, the news of Naruto dying piqued the interest of fans. Another thing that drove fans to a frenzy was seeing a destroyed Hidden Leaf. The beginning promised a series full of action. Since it was released, it hasn’t disappointed, the success of the story has continued with the release of Two Blue Vortex.

While the flashforward is a huge part of the Boruto saga, it might not occur like it was presented. For anime viewers who have yet to reach the events of Two Blue Vortex manga, the story can diverge, but for manga readers, there is a factor that makes the story different. The factor that makes the manga flashforward a red herring is Kashin Koji’s Shinjutsu.

A red herring is a deliberate piece of misinformation put into a story to keep readers in suspense. A good example of this in the manga is in Goodbye, Eri. Fans are presented with sketchy information throughout the manga and it makes them question the story’s ending.

Kashin Koji’s Ten Directions means the flashforward in Boruto might be an alternate reality. The events of Two Blue Vortex are yet to be shown in the anime so this leaves the anime open for interpretation. This is one reason why the events of the anime will differ from the manga.

Another reason there might be a difference between the flashforward and what happens is that the future is always changing. Momoshiki can see the future to an extent and he initially saw a future where the young Uzumaki loses hope and allows the Otsutsuki to control his body. That future doesn’t happen, instead, the young Uzumaki gains allies, and even when he loses his mentor, Sasuke, he gains another in Kashin Koji.

Final thoughts

Some fans take the flashforward to be an example of shoddy writing or a cheap trick to reel in viewers, but this is not true. Like most of the plot, every step taken is deliberate and well thought out.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a simple purpose: it is a prequel to a world without Shinobi, Two Blue Vortex shows the end of Shinobi. While the beginning events might not unfold the same way, it is still a reminder that the way of the ninja is over.

