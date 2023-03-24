The future of the Kid Pirates after One Piece Chapter 1079, explored

One Piece Chapter 1079 spoilers, raw scans, and scanlations were released throughout the week, bringing with them an incredibly exciting, albeit unofficial, look at the issue. Fans learned that Vegapunk York is allegedly enacting her contingency plans, as the Blackbeard Pirates approach Egghead Island and Shanks versus Kid comes to a startling end.

It’s this newest development of One Piece Chapter 1079 that fans are particularly excited about and honed in on mostly for the potential impact it could have. With two pirates of the Worst Generation seemingly defeated by Shanks without any hopes of victory, how do their futures and that of the series overall shift in response?

One Piece Chapter 1079 likely earring the Kid Pirates down to build them up better and stronger than before

Following the events of One Piece Chapter 1079, the most impactful plot point to the future of the Kid Pirates is whether or not Kid and Killer will survive their current situation. As of the end of the latest issue, fans saw the duo drowning in the seas around Elbaf with the rest of their crew following the destruction of their ship, the Punk Victoria.

More likely than not, the duo will survive, which is the assumption this article will be written under. A majority of their crew is also likely to survive the assault since it would be nearly impossible for Kid and Killer alone to rebuild an entire crew in the New World. With decent numbers behind them, the two leaders can now focus on recruiting stronger members.

Beyond One Piece Chapter 1079, fans will likely see Kid and Killer try and host an “open tryout” for their crew, for lack of a better term. It has become clear that they need larger forces overall if they’re going to compete with Shanks. This is especially true when considering that a major factor in their defeat was Kid being forced to use his Awakening on what is essentially cannon fodder.

With a capable upper echelon of fighters a la the Straw Hat, Whitebeard, or even Blackbeard Pirates, the Kid Pirates can allow their captain, Eustass Kid, to sit back until the right moment. For example, if Kid was able to hold onto his Damned Punk while other members of his crew took out the Red Hair Pirates’ fleet, things may have ended differently for him and his crew.

Issues beyond One Piece Chapter 1079 will also likely see Kid finding a way to train and develop all three forms of his Haki. It’s been heavily speculated for quite some time that Scopper Gaban of Gol D. Roger’s crew will be introduced as an associate of the Kid Pirates. This introduction could be exactly what Kid needs to further develop his skills and become a legitimate threat.

Unfortunately, the One Piece is likely not part of whatever their future holds for them. With all 3 of their Road Poneglyph writings having been taken and 2 of them being gifts from the Straw Hats rather than writings they actually worked for, they’re simply too out of the race. Even if they find the coveted 4th and final Road Poneglyph, it’s useless without copies of the other 3.

Likewise, this presents a bit of a conundrum as to what their final role in the series will be, assuming the crew comes back better than ever beyond One Piece Chapter 1079. The most likely answer is as a supporting group to the Straw Hats, likely fighting alongside their former allies in whatever the series’ final and ultimate conflict will be.

It can also be expected that Kid and Killer will specifically fight alongside Luffy and Zoro once again, as they did in Wano. With this being one of the biggest points of emphasis during the Onigashima Raid’s “Roof Piece” section, it’s essentially a guarantee that the Worst Generation will reunite once more.

