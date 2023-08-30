The Girl Downstairs Season 2: Tentative release window, cast, plot, and more

Following the conclusion of Season 1, fans are already clamoring for The Girl Downstairs Season 2, as the Chinese animated series has won the hearts of its ardent fans. The anime's first season was directed by Dong Yi. Fans will remember that Dong Yi is also well-known for other works like List of Monsters and Hundred Demon Spectrum.

Adapted from the South Korean manhwa written and illustrated by Min Song-a, the anime features elements of romance and slice-of-life genres. The first season, which consisted of 22 episodes, aired from April 20, 2023, to June 29, 2023, and was well-received due to its strong cast and intriguing notion.

Red Dog Culture House is the animation studio behind the manhwa's anime adaptation. The multi-content studio is also well-known for Tian Guan Cifu Er and Dragon Age: Absolution, among others.

The Girl Downstairs Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2024 or early 2025

What is the tentative release window of The Girl Downstairs season 2?

Viewers can expect The Girl Downstairs season 2 to be released at any time in 2024 or early 2025, even though neither the director nor the production company have made an official announcement.

At present, The Girl Downstairs manhwa has two volumes and over 154 chapters, with the first season of the anime only adapting the first 54 chapters. As a result, the manhwa leaves plenty of chapters for animation. The Girl Downstairs season 2 is expected to adapt the manga's 55th chapter and continue with the remainder.

Additionally, it would be illogical for Bilibili and Red Dog Culture House to cancel The Girl Downstairs season 2 given the availability of the manhwa and the popularity of anime in general. With 8.6 and 7.51 out of 10 ratings on IMDb and My Anime List, respectively, the first season of the show received high praise.

Not only that, but the fact that a Netflix adaptation of the manhwa, titled Doona!, is set to debut in October 2023, provides a general indication of the series' popularity.

However, given that Bilibili is currently preoccupied with numerous anime series, there is a chance that the production company might not reveal important information about The Girl Downstairs season 2 until late 2023 or mid-2024.

Where to watch The Girl Downstairs season 1 and 2?

Though the precise date of its release is currently unknown, viewers can anticipate that the second season of The Girl Downstairs will also premiere on the same platform as the first season.

Thus, streaming services like Bilibili, Laftel streaming service, and the ANIPLUS network service should be the go-to options for viewers for season 2 of the anime. Additionally, the first season of the anime series is currently accessible in selected regions on Bilibili, Viki Rakuten, and Amazon Prime.

Cast of The Girl Downstairs season 2

Although the official cast for The Girl Downstairs season 2 has not been announced, viewers may expect to see the same actors who appeared in season one. The main cast of the first season includes Shangqing Su as Yuan Juntang and Liu Yuanyuan as Cui Ruoni.

Liu is known for roles in Bullet and Brain, A Night of Return, etc., while Shangqing is known for roles in Link Click and The Founder of Diabolism. In addition, Liu Qing portrays Zhu Zhu, while Cai Na plays Li Shiya. Jung Kook-so, who is portrayed by Liu Yiming, and Xu Yunze, who is portrayed by Hitomi, are the other two members of the cast.

Plot of The Girl Downstairs

The plot of The Girl Downstairs differs significantly from that of other anime and manhwa due to its mature themes as it shows how the realities of adult life have an impact on the narrative.

The narrative centers on Yuan Juntang, a freshman who applies to Min Song University in an effort to be near her longtime crush, Zhu Zhu. Nevertheless, as Yuan enrolls, he unintentionally meets Li Shiya, a former idol and senior who had taken a leave of absence from school after enrolling.

As the two, Li Shiya and Yuan Juntang, meet, they end up becoming friends. In addition, Zhu is obviously aware of Yuan's feelings for her, but she lacks the courage to accept them and instead chooses to maintain a safe distance. Later, in addition to Zhu and Li, Yuan also soon encounters Cui Ruoni. Now, as the plot develops, Yuan becomes emotionally entangled with the three—Zhu, Li, and Cui—and their relationship deepens.

