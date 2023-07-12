The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 3 will be released on July 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The previous episode was great, especially from Komura’s point of view. He seemed to have had the best day of his life since it involved an outing with Mie-san. The two seemed to be pretty tightly knit, and their relationship has progressed quite well in these past two episodes.

The upcoming episode should focus on Mie-san’s daily inconveniences, as Komura will help her get through the day. The animation was quite good and consistent for a slice-of-life show, with no drop in quality when compared to the first episodes.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 3 will release next week

The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses episode 3 streaming details (Image via GoHands)

The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses episode 3 is scheduled to release on July 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on MBS and Tokyo MX, among other local channels. Global audiences can watch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll and Medialink in select regions.

It is important to note that viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episodes on the aforementioned platforms.

Fans can view the episodes for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. All platforms, including Ani-One Asia, will stream the English-subtitled version of the episode. The release time, along with the respective time zones, are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 8:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 8:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 12, 2023, at 12:30 am

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2 recap

Ace @EntertainersAce Watched Ep 2 of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. This was even better than ep 1 with way more cute scenes and relationship development. GoHands did very well by not doing the weird camera angles almost for 98% of the episode but I definitely see people complaining about the op twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Watched Ep 2 of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. This was even better than ep 1 with way more cute scenes and relationship development. GoHands did very well by not doing the weird camera angles almost for 98% of the episode but I definitely see people complaining about the op twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DDsLPpbXlF

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2 began with another problem that Mie faced since she didn’t bring her glasses. She and Komura were on lunch duty, where she had to serve stew to all the students. Due to her poor eyesight, Mie either served too much or too little.

Komura saw her struggle and wanted to help her, but she insisted that she was fine. Later, the two exchanged their messaging application usernames since Mie would want Komura’s help outside of school in case she forgot her glasses.

Sure enough, on the weekend, Mie lost her glasses on the train and asked Komura to take her to a patisserie that served her favorite dessert. Komura held her hand the entire day, took her places, and had fun. Midway through, Mie went to the optician and got her glasses. Despite being able to see, she continued to spend the day with Komura and thoroughly enjoyed his company.

Stay tuned for more The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

