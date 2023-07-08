The Great Cleric episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 2 is set to release on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. Following the first episode of the highly anticipated anime series, fans are quite content thus far and eager to see where Luciel’s journey in this new world will take him next.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 2 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Great Cleric episode 2 likely to showcase Luciel making friends, learning about new world

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 2 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, July 14, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, July 13, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Friday, July 14 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 2 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10AM, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Standard Time: 1PM, Thursday, July 13

British Summer Time: 6PM, Thursday, July 13

Central European Summer Time: 7PM, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 10:30PM, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 1AM Friday, July 14

Japanese Standard Time: 2AM JST, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30AM Friday, July 14

Episode 1 recap

The Great Cleric’s first episode began with the death of protagonist Luciel in his life on Earth as a businessman. He was then reincarnated into the world of Galdardia by a heard but unseen god. The god continued speaking to Luciel and gave him advice as he explored his new surroundings, eventually discovering he was a healer and finding a local town.

Luciel asked a guard if he could train his healing skills at the town’s clinic, prompting the guard to introduce him to Lumina, who took him to the healer’s guild. In the process, he bumped into some of the town’s ruffians, where he learned that Lumina is quite strong. Luciel then applied to and was accepted into the healer’s guild, but he still needed Lumina to show him how to use his magic.

After pointing him in the right direction, she departed, and Luciel retired to a room to practice his use of magic. Eventually, he got the hang of it, getting certified as a healer by the woman who worked for the guild. The episode ended with Luciel running into Bazan the ruffian again, which led to Luciel getting an opportunity to use his healing magic as the episode came to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

With Luciel's newfound popularity as a healer, The Great Cleric episode 2 will likely see him begin to make his own way in the world. This could possibly even be done by skipping ahead in time by a week, which will see the stay Lumina got for Luciel in the inn’s room come to an end.

The Great Cleric episode 2 will also likely introduce a new companion or friend of Luciel’s, seeing him establish a social and professional reputation in this new world. Fans can expect the next few episodes to continue in this fashion until some grander purpose for Luciel’s presence in this world is revealed, as is typically the cadence of isekai series.

