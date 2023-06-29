The Great Cleric episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 1 is set to release on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. With the highly anticipated premiere of the television anime adaptation of author Broccoli Lion and illustrator Slime’s light novel series at hand, fans are desperate to learn exactly what the first episode will cover.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 1 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil the experience for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 1, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Great Cleric episode 1 will introduce fans to protagonist Luciel

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on July 7, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, July 6, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the previously mentioned calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, the streaming giant is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 1 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 AM, Thursday, July 6

Eastern Standard Time: 1 PM, Thursday, July 6

British Summer Time: 6 PM, Thursday, July 6

Central European Summer Time: 7 PM, Thursday, July 6

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, July 6

Philippine Standard Time: 1 AM Friday, July 7

Japanese Standard Time: 2 AM JST, Friday, July 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 AM Friday, July 7

What is the series about?

The Great Cleric’s storyline begins when Earth’s God of Destiny makes a bet with the Chief God of the world known as Galdardia. After the God of Destiny loses the bet, he has to choose ten mediocre souls from the planet to hand over to the Chief God. The Chief God then chooses new vessels for these souls.

Among the ten was a salaryman who fought against the inevitable destiny of this death. The series introduced this salaryman’s new reincarnation as protagonist Luciel, teasing that neither the God of Destiny nor the Chief God, or even the author themselves, know how this man will grow in Galdardia.

Luciel is a 17-year-old healer, who is not very good at being an adventurer in the early stages of his new life. He also possesses the skill of good luck, and is characterized as a good person who is actually very stubborn. Luciel is also said to have senile dreams since he has an unusually strong attachment to his former life. However, this is said to help him endure even death-defying levels of pain he experiences in his new world.

What to expect (speculative)

The Great Cleric episode 1 is all but guaranteed to focus on introducing and establishing Luciel as a character, as well as what their role in the series and its world will be from this point on. As with many isekai series, fans can expect Luciel to at some point or another become aware of a larger, grander purpose for their presence in this new world.

Episode 1 of The Great Cleric will also likely introduce who Luciel’s eventual companions will be, even if they don’t all quite get along at the beginning of the series. Again, this is a typical approach for isekai series to take in the beginnings of their stories, and it’s largely expected that The Great Cleric will follow a similar formula.

