The Hidden Rain village’s story in Naruto is Darwinism on a National level

The Hidden Rain is one of the biggest mysteries in Naruto. Viewers first encountered the Hidden Rain during the Chunin Exam, as well as in other villages. At that time, nobody watching Naruto would have expected the village to have the impact it did. In fact, early Naruto lacked any Ame ninja of consequence. However, this changed in Naruto Shippuden.

The Hidden Rain village in Naruto Shippuden had a minor but significant role that lasted only two arcs. However, the shockwaves can be felt throughout the story. Pain, arguably one of Naruto's best-written characters, was shaped by the Hidden Rain, and the village effectively captures the story's themes of anti-war.

Beneath the Hidden Rain's dark cyberpunk aesthetic, the village tells another tale. Many might not notice how the village perfectly captures Darwinism. Darwinism, at its core, is Survival of the Fittest, and that is basically the underlying rule of the Shinobi world. However, Amegakure takes Darwinism to the extreme, as the village revolves around the strong.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and may contain spoilers.

How the Hidden Rain in Naruto relies on Darwinism

Darwinism might seem like a complex term, but it is not. Darwinism is the theory propounded by the evolutionary biologist Charles Darwin. To put it simply, the theory states that organisms better suited to an environment will thrive more than similar organisms that aren't. This is basically how the ninja world works.

The most powerful clans, which trace their lineage to the Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki, are the ones that have reshaped the ninja world. The clans that have not had the connection are the ones that have been removed from power. The Hidden Rain is unique in that it is not a major power in the ninja world, and due to its location sandwiched between powerful nations, it serves as their battleground.

This dynamic created a system where Amegakure was constantly being plundered. The result of this was a village where a robust system of governance could not be established. However, this changes when Hanzo takes power. Hanzo rises to power through sheer might and takes control of his village. However, Hanzo becomes power drunk and takes every step to consolidate that power.

He becomes paranoid, like all dictators become, and this led him to isolate his village. When he hears of a group that tries to sue for peace, he thinks that they want to steal power from him. The group was the Akatsuki at its fancy, and Hanzo was the primary reason Yahiko died. The death of Yahiko caused Nagato, another member of the Akatsuki, to wage civil war against Hanzo.

The Civil War ends with the Akatsuki winning, and then the group does the exact same thing Hanzo does: they rule through power. They implement an information lockdown on the village, employing extreme tactics to ensure they remain in power. Amegakure falls apart when Nagato and Konan die, as the village falls into a state of disrepair. In Boruto, the village has no leader.

Final thoughts

The Hidden Rain has a history of being ruled by those with extreme power. This is why the village has favored only dictators; it does not understand what it means for every citizen, regardless of their affiliation, to be carried along. The village that was bustling with people in Naruto Shippuden now looks empty in Boruto.

