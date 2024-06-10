"The hypocrisy is insane"— Bleach fans defend Ichigo from "carried by daddy genes" allegations with a reference to Gon from Hunter X Hunter

While it has been some time since Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's second part was released, fans of other fan bases may still harbor some dislike for the series and its protagonist. This is because one can easily find anime fans disrespecting its protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki by calling him a character "carried by daddy genes."

As fans would know by now, Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki is the son of Isshin and Masaki Kurosaki. Formerly head of the Shiba clan, Isshin was a Shinigami. Meanwhile, Ichigo's mother, Masaki was an Echt Quincy. Due to such lineage, Ichigo was born a Human, Shinigami, Quincy, and a Hollow.

Hence, many anime fans believed that Ichigo was carried by his genetics and addressed him as a character "carried by daddy genes."

Why did Bleach fans defend Ichigo Kurosaki?

Back in April 2024, an anime fan on X @JidanSekh (formerly Twitter) posted an anime tier list showcasing which character worked hard and which character was gifted. This tier list saw Ichigo Kurosaki being placed alongside Boruto Uzumaki on a tier called "Carried by daddy genes."

As one could expect, many fans did not accept the tier list but that was because their favorite main character from other anime was placed on the wrong tier. Hence, not many fans defended Ichigo Kurosaki.

Hence, a Bleach fan on X @Jennoeloves1ck came forward more than a month later and defended the series' protagonist. According to the tier list, Gon Freecss was a "gifted" character and not a "carried by genes" character. However, if one were to compare the two characters, it was evident which of the two had to put in more work to get stronger.

Gon Freecss was the son of Ging Freecss, one the strongest and mysterious Hunters. He easily passed the Hunter exams and only took four hours to learn how to use Nen. Despite such feats, no one batted an eye.

"Anitwitter : ichigo is carried by daddy genes. The hypocrisy is insane," one fan said.

As for Ichigo, he was born without any fighting instinct. His reiatsu was almost entirely sealed and he nearly died on the final training at Soul King Palace. Nevertheless, fans easily labeled him as a character "carried by genes." Thus, @Jennoeloves1ck pointed out the hypocrisy

How fans reacted to Bleach fan defending Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Many Bleach fans were certain that the ones who categorized Ichigo as a "carried by daddy genes" character had never watched the series. Hence, their opinion was biased and incorrect.

"Only people saying that haven’t read or watched the content," another fan said.

"He nearly died in every training tbh lol," another said.

"you say this as if Gon has "fighting genes" from his dad. uh... combat prowess cannot be passed down genetically. that's not how genetics works," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other anime fans took more of a laid-back approach to the topic as while Ichigo trained hard to become strong and unlock his powers, he nearly died in every training session, which kind of was off-putting.

Gon Freecss as seen in Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Lastly, some fans defended Gon Freecss. While it is true that Gon was the son of Ging Freecss, that did not mean he could inherit his father's "fighting genes." Hence, it did not make sense for the Bleach fan to state that Ichigo was born without any fighting instinct as inheriting the same was impossible in the first place.

