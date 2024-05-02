"Togashi sensei is back" — Hunter X Hunter creator's latest manga updates send fans into a frenzy

Hunter X Hunter manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi has again begun giving fans updates on his work. Togashi is quite infamous for taking hiatuses due to his health condition. Despite that, fans patiently wait for his return, hoping to one day witness the series' planned finish.

Fortunately, after a long wait of around nine months, the manga creator has resurfaced online as he has seemingly begun working on the manga again. He not only announced his return through the updates but has also begun giving fans daily updates on his work.

Why are Hunter X Hunter manga fans hyped by Togashi's new updates?

Expand Tweet

Following the release of Hunter X Hunter chapter 400 in December 2022, the manga series went on an indefinite hiatus. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the manga creator to release the series' future chapters. While the manga creator did give updates on his work on chapter 401 in March and October 2023, there were no further updates on the same until May 1, 2024.

Seemingly, manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi is now no longer stuck in chapter 401 and has further progressed to chapter 405. This was exciting to fans as the progress was a sign that fans would soon see new chapter releases.

The last time the manga returned from its hiatus, it published 10 chapters and again went on hiatus. With that in mind, fans can hope for Hunter x Hunter to publish another 10 chapters soon.

The good thing is that the manga creator provided fans with updates on two consecutive days, showing his slow yet steady page progress.

How fans reacted to Hunter X Hunter manga creator's updates

Expand Tweet

Fans were left ecstatic after seeing tweets from Yoshihiro Togashi on two continuous days. This was a clear sign that the manga creator was set to soon return with his manga chapters. Hopefully, fans will get more chapters during this return than his previous return, which saw him release 10 manga chapters.

"Togashi sensei is back guys," exclaimed one fan.

Other Hunter X Hunter fans hyped up Yoshihiro Togashi by stating that he was the only manga creator who could post a picture with the number "7" on it and get 50,000 likes in just 30 minutes.

Fugetsu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The reason the tweet hyped up fans so much is that on the previous day, he posted a progress picture that showed him working on page 5 of chapter 405. However, in his next update, he was seen working on pages 6 and 7, which was a clear sign of progress.

"Togashi really the only Mangaka who can post a picture of the number 7 and get 50k likes in 30 min," one fan said.

"New togashi notif my day is blessed," another added.

"Why do you keep giving me hope," anther fan said.

That said, not all fans wanted to be hopeful about Yoshihiro Togashi's return as the manga creator could still go back to hiatus without notice. This is because he had given similar updates for future chapters in March and October 2023, but there was no progress until May 2024.

Related Links

Hunter X Hunter manga ending as revealed by Togashi, explained

Togashi's ending reveals Gon's wife and future

Why Hunter X Hunter should have replaced Bleach in the Anime Big 3, explained