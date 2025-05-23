The most important character in One Piece's Elbaph Arc may be a Celestial Dragon

One Piece is a series with several mysteries, and one of the most underrated is that of Louis Arnot, who was a mysterious explorer who once arrived at Elbaph and left the words that no one should stay there for a long time.

Ad

Now, there is an X user named @BlacktyonteXavi who has come up with the theory that he could have been a Celestial Dragon who once broke away from his clan.

This has happened before in One Piece, and the theory suggests the character might have been part of Joy Boy’s movement. It also hints at what may have inspired Oda to create this character and could help explain the origins of the Celestial Dragons.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how Louis Arnot could be a Celestial Dragon in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first element of the theory suggests that Louis Arnot's name hails from the French poet of the 1900s, Louis Argon, who was the founder of the Dadaism movement. This was an anti-art movement that focused on exploring and highlighting the dangers of war, which fits with the themes of this manga, and is something that Arnot's character, on paper, could have witnessed while traveling across the world.

Furthermore, the theory goes one step further by mentioning how Dadaism could have influenced Eiichiro Oda to come up with the D. Clan, hence why the use of that letter. After all, it could be interpreted that Joy Boy started a movement during the days of the Void Century to go up against Imu and the latter's rising authoritarian army, although that is up for debate, of course.

Ad

According to the theory, Argon married a woman named Elsa, whose friend or sister Lilya cheated on her husband. This is linked to the idea that Nefertari D. Lili and Imu might have been in a relationship or planned to marry, but Lili left Imu for Joy Boy—sparking a major conflict.

More details of this theory

Expand Tweet

Ad

This One Piece theory also points out how Louis Argon was buried in France at a place named Saint Arnoult en Yvelines, suggesting that Louis Arnot's whole name could be Saint Louis Arnot, thus pointing out his status as one of the Celestial Dragons. There is an argument to be made that Arnot, after a certain event in the story, decided to leave his status as a member of Mary Geoise and decided to travel the world, which would make a lot of sense given the context.

Ad

It has been shown throughout the story that while the vast majority of the Celestial Dragons are awful human beings, some of them can be redeemed and understand the errors of their ways. In that regard, that is something that Louis Arnot could have learned, perhaps even learning the truth about Imu, although this is an element that can't be confirmed.

Final thoughts

One Piece has a lot of different moments where the story plants a lot of mysteries that are going to be explored at some point, and Louis Arnot is one of them. Therefore, the idea that he was one of the Celestial Dragons is something that Oda could do in his manga and would make a lot of sense.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More