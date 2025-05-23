The most important character in One Piece's Elbaph Arc may be a Celestial Dragon

One Piece is a series with several mysteries, and one of the most underrated is that of Louis Arnot, who was a mysterious explorer who once arrived at Elbaph and left the words that no one should stay there for a long time.
Now, there is an X user named @BlacktyonteXavi who has come up with the theory that he could have been a Celestial Dragon who once broke away from his clan.
This has happened before in One Piece, and the theory suggests the character might have been part of Joy Boy’s movement. It also hints at what may have inspired Oda to create this character and could help explain the origins of the Celestial Dragons.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Explaining how Louis Arnot could be a Celestial Dragon in One Piece
The first element of the theory suggests that Louis Arnot's name hails from the French poet of the 1900s, Louis Argon, who was the founder of the Dadaism movement. This was an anti-art movement that focused on exploring and highlighting the dangers of war, which fits with the themes of this manga, and is something that Arnot's character, on paper, could have witnessed while traveling across the world.
Furthermore, the theory goes one step further by mentioning how Dadaism could have influenced Eiichiro Oda to come up with the D. Clan, hence why the use of that letter. After all, it could be interpreted that Joy Boy started a movement during the days of the Void Century to go up against Imu and the latter's rising authoritarian army, although that is up for debate, of course.
According to the theory, Argon married a woman named Elsa, whose friend or sister Lilya cheated on her husband. This is linked to the idea that Nefertari D. Lili and Imu might have been in a relationship or planned to marry, but Lili left Imu for Joy Boy—sparking a major conflict.
More details of this theory
This One Piece theory also points out how Louis Argon was buried in France at a place named Saint Arnoult en Yvelines, suggesting that Louis Arnot's whole name could be Saint Louis Arnot, thus pointing out his status as one of the Celestial Dragons. There is an argument to be made that Arnot, after a certain event in the story, decided to leave his status as a member of Mary Geoise and decided to travel the world, which would make a lot of sense given the context.
It has been shown throughout the story that while the vast majority of the Celestial Dragons are awful human beings, some of them can be redeemed and understand the errors of their ways. In that regard, that is something that Louis Arnot could have learned, perhaps even learning the truth about Imu, although this is an element that can't be confirmed.
Final thoughts
One Piece has a lot of different moments where the story plants a lot of mysteries that are going to be explored at some point, and Louis Arnot is one of them. Therefore, the idea that he was one of the Celestial Dragons is something that Oda could do in his manga and would make a lot of sense.
