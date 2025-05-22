One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans: Brook and Gunko's past teased as Gaban is defeated

Given the brief full summary spoilers from earlier this week, One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans were expected to both clarify previous leaks and reveal some new information. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the raw scans did both, and proved especially informative in clarifying how Gaban is defeated by Gunko.

Ad

The One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans also give focus to previous plotlines which weren’t brought up again in earlier text-based spoilers. A notable example of this is the burning down of the Walrus Academy and the library, which Saint Rimoshifu Killingham seemingly begins in the upcoming issue despite Ange’s apparent protests.

One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans see the razing of Elbaph’s culture and history begin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans begin immediately where the previous issue ended. The captive Straw Hats are seen reacting in shock to Scopper Gaban’s arrival and successful attack on Saint Shepherd Sommers, who is screaming out in pain. Gaban responds briefly before attacking once more, with the captive Straw Hats providing commentary. Tony Tony Chopper is also seen watching from afar as Sommers blocks an attack and creates some distance.

Ad

However, Gaban makes him pay for this when he goes on the offensive, dodging the Holy Knight’s attack before chopping his body in two. Each half of Sommers’ body is then punctured by the thorns, making him no longer a threat as Gaban rushes off. Chopper is then seen emerging from his hiding spot within Saul’s beard, seemingly chasing after Gaban. Robin is then seen commenting on the library being on fire, which is shown.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans then shift focus back to Jarul and the Giants in the village briefly before returning to Saint Rimoshifu Killingham. He’s seen watching the Walrus Academy burn, and is preparing to seemingly light a third building on fire, which Ange protests while crying. Focus then shifts to Gunko and the children, where Ronja is walking back to the tree branch as the other children react to her being safe.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brogy and other Giants are seen rushing into battle briefly before focus returns to Gunko, who is now being approached by Gaban. Colon calls out to his father, which Gunko notices. After dodging his attack, she races to Colon and points a sword at his neck to hold him hostage. Gaban calls out to Colon, who cries in response, while remembering the day of his birth. Ripley is also seen crying out as Gaban prepares to attack Gunko and save their son.

Ad

However, the One Piece chapter 1149 raw scans see him use Future Sight Observation Haki to realize Gunko would kill Colon before he could save him. After surrendering, she stabs him with three arrows, sending him falling off the tree branch to the Underworld below. Chopper sees this due to having chased after Gaban, and seemingly jumps off to follow him. As Colon cries for his father, this stirs a memory in Gunko’s mind, in which Brook appears to be present.

Ad

While the character is silhouetted, the height and distinct afro-style hair shape suggest this to be Brook. Suddenly, someone begins speaking to the Holy Knights as Book says something. The issue seemingly ends with Imu taking over Gunko’s body to control the situation on Elbaph. This is evidenced by her eyes now having the same concentric pupil design as theirs, the black lightning bolts shooting out of her body, and the fear the Holy Knights show in this moment.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More