The most important Upper Moon Demon in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle doesn't actually fight

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is arguably the most important arc in the series because it culminates the characters' journeys and features the Upper Moon demons clashing with Tanjiro Kamado and his friends once and for all. However, among the Upper Moons, one stands out as the most significant without even fighting in this arc: Nakime.
While it's true that Nakime doesn't have a very prominent role throughout the Demon Slayer series in terms of screen appearances, she is essential because she sustains the existence of the Infinity Castle. Furthermore, her role highlights the creative direction of author Koyoharu Gotouge and Ufotable since it was teased for a long time in the series.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Explaining why Nakime is the most important Upper Moon in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc
The Infinity Castle is one of the story's strongest visual elements and serves as the hideout of Muzan Kibutsuji and his order of demons. However, it is never fully revealed or explained until the castle's titular arc, where we learn that Nakime is the one who controls and maintains the structure of the place, to the extent that the final battle wouldn't have unfolded as it did without her involvement.
Thanks to Nakime, the Corps, Muzan, and the demons are separated into different rooms during this arc, resulting in the different fights. This division leads to significant ramifications throughout the story, including the deaths of several characters and the demise of most of the villain's demons.
Moreover, when analyzing the story as a whole, Nakime's position as Upper Moon is relatively recent. She acquires the fourth rank after Hantengu's death in the Swordsmith Village arc, since her contributions to Muzan are significant. Her ability to create the Infinity Castle greatly facilitated their movements and hiding, allowing them to survive for so long.
The importance of the Upper Moon in the story
When it comes to the role of the Upper Moon in Demon Slayer, it may vary, but there is no denying that they are a major element of the story. They are not only extremely iconic within the franchise and some of the best characters, but they also serve as the main obstacle for the Corps to overcome, which leads to many interesting situations for Tanjiro and his friends.
Furthermore, several key members of the Upper Moon play significant role in the story, such as Akaza's rivalry with Tanjiro due to Rengoku's death and Kokushibo's sibling relationship with Yoriichi. This makes them quite endearing to the fandom since they are given compelling backgrounds, making their battles all the more memorable.
Final thoughts
Nakime is the most important character in Infinity Castle since the entire arc would not have happened without her. This is also an interesting element because she is present throughout the whole story, especially in the anime, yet her role is so understated that she doesn't seem that vital.
