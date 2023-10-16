The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 will be released on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1.53 am JST. It will air on Japanese television networks like TBS, MBS, BS-TBS, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Adonis escape the Mayhem Prison Asylum and annihilate the citizens seeking revenge. That's when Doroka stopped him, telling him she was a witch, hoping to revive Chloe Morgan. Just when Adonis stopped his mayhem, Eekhout shot Doroka. Elsewhere, the anime revealed that King Goethe was sick.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 might see a battle between Adonis and Eekhout

Streaming details and release time

Doroka as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin

As mentioned, The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be available to watch in Japan on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1.53 am. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Here's the release schedule for the third episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9.53 am, Friday, October 20

Central Standard Time: 11.53 am, Friday, October 20

Eastern Standard Time: 12.53 am, Friday, October 20

British Standard Time: 5.53 pm, Friday, October 20

Central European Time: 6.53 pm, Friday, October 20

Indian Standard Time: 10.23 pm, Friday, October 20

Philippine Standard Time: 12.53 am, Friday, October 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.23 am, Saturday, October 21

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 will first air on the Animeism programming block on MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS. Following that, the episode will be available on streaming giant Crunchyroll outside Asia.

Meanwhile, for fans in South and Southeast Asia, the series has been licensed by Medialink. This means that the anime will be available to stream for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2

Yamato and Yuki as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2, titled Heavenly Fire, saw Adonis escape the Mayhem Prison Asylum, soon after which he started killing all citizens of the Redia Empire to exact his revenge. After witnessing the destruction, the empire sent out operator executive Eekhout to take down Adonis.

Around the same time, Adonis summoned a giant to continue his killing spree and confront King Goethe. That's when Doroka tried to stop him and revealed she was one of the witches who survived the Witch Hunt. She and the other witches planned to revive Chloe Morgan and needed Adonis and his memories of Chloe. Just as Adonis began to calm down, Doroka was shot by Eekhout.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3?

Eekhout as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 will most likely see a battle between Adonis and Eekhout. While Adonis' magic is quite strong, the anime has yet to reveal what an operator executive from the Redia Empire is capable of. Hence, there is a good chance that fans will see a close battle.

Fans may also see Doroka return to life, considering that resurrection is seemingly possible in the series' universe.

