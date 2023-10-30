The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 will be released on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1:53 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TBS, TOKYO MX, MBS, BS-TBS, and others. Meanwhile, due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in many countries.

The previous episode saw Adonis get teleported to the kingdom of witches. There he learned about Lunamilia and revealed to Anna that he knew about the witches' plan to use Chloe. Regardless, Adonis planned on reviving his master. However, while casting the spell, Adonis changed it at the last minute to revive Doroka.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 release times in all regions

As mentioned above, The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be available to watch in Japan on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1:53 am.

The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Here's the release schedule for the fifth episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:53 am Friday November 3 Central Daylight Time 11:53 am Friday November 3 Eastern Daylight Time 12:53 pm Friday November 3 British Summer Time 5:53 pm Friday November 3 Central European Summer Time 6:53 pm Friday November 3 Indian Standard Time 10:23 pm Friday November 3 Philippine Standard Time 12:53 am Saturday November 4 Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 am Saturday November 4

Where to watch The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 will first air on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and others. Following that, the anime episode will be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll outside Asia.

Meanwhile, for fans in South and Southeast Asia, the anime has been licensed by Medialink. This means that its episodes will be available to watch for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 saw Adonis get teleported to the kingdom of witches where he met Ophelia and other witches who had managed to run away from Earth 10 years ago. There, Ophelia returned Adonis' quill back to him, following which she explained the revival process.

Soon after, Anna, the girl who teleported Adonis to Lunamilia, confronted Adonis. During this, Adonis revealed that he knew what the witches were planning to do with Chloe's help. Regardless, he wanted to revive Chloe and was going to go through with the plan. However, he declared the same with a word of warning.

Later when Adonis was reviving Chloe using his memories, he remembered how the world treated her. Not wanting to bring her back to such a terrible world, Adonis brought back Doroka instead.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 will most likely see Adonis reveal to the witches why he brought back Doroka. This may lead to a conflict in the kingdom as the witches need Chloe Morgan to develop more quills. Therefore, fans could likely see a battle between Adonis, Doroka, Anna, and the other witches.

Meanwhile, fans must remember that National Intelligence Bureau's Charmy and Oz found out about Adonis' body being fake. Hence, they might reach Lunamilia in search of Adonis through some new-age device.

