The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 1:53 am JST. The anime episode will air on Japanese TV networks like TBS, MBS, TOKYO MX, BS-TBS, and others. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in many countries.

The previous episode saw Doroka pass away after telling Adonis something in confidence. Elsewhere, Yuki managed to start the Magic Photon Suppressor despite Director Theta's warning.

This led to Adonis getting beheaded by a soldier. Later, members of the National Intelligence Bureau came to realize that Adonis' body was fake.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 release times

As mentioned above, The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 will be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be available to watch in Japan on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 1:53 am.

The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Here's the release schedule for the fourth episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:53 am Friday October 27 Central Daylight Time 11:53 am Friday October 27 Eastern Daylight Time 12:53 pm Friday October 27 British Summer Time 5:53 pm Friday October 27 Central European Summer Time 6:53 pm Friday October 27 Indian Standard Time 10:23 pm Friday October 27 Philippine Standard Time 12:53 am Saturday October 28 Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 am Saturday October 28

Where to watch The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 will first air on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Following that, the title is set to be available on streaming giant Crunchyroll outside Asia.

Meanwhile, for fans in South and Southeast Asia, the anime series has been licensed by Medialink. This means that the anime episode will be available to watch for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 3 saw Adonis kill Eekhout and fight the Redia Empire soldiers after Doroka's death.

Elsewhere, Yuki wanted to use the magic suppression device, however, Director Theta informed them about the Human Cellular Dysfunction Disease that affected every human soldier who took part in the Witch Hunt. Hence, Theta rejected the use of the suppressor.

Nevertheless, Yuki used the suppressor to stop Adonis' magic. While Theta stopped it instantly, both she and Yuki were affected by the device. Soon after, a soldier bravely beheaded Adonis, following which the Empire celebrated.

However, the episode later saw Oz and Charmy from the National Intelligence Bureau realize that Adonis' body was fake. Right after, the anime saw Adonis open his eyes.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 4 will most likely reveal how Adonis survived after being beheaded. Towards the end of the episode, National Intelligence Bureau's Charmy revealed that Adonis' body was fake.

However, the same wasn't said about his head. Thus, there is bound to be some magic involved in his survival.

Considering that the soldier who "killed" Adonis was a female character who went out of her way to attack Adonis by herself, there is a chance that she was a witch in disguise. One of the witches, possibly an acquaintance of Doroka, might have disguised as a Redia Empire soldier to mask Adonis' death and have him help in Chloe's revival.

