The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 will be released on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1:53 am JST. The title will first air on TV networks in Japan like TBS, TOKYO MX, BS-TBS, MBS, and others. Meanwhile, due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch online on Friday in many countries.

The previous episode saw Adonis replace his memories of Chloe with Doroka to protect the witch that saved him in Redia. Following that, the National Security Bureau, headed by Yamato, arrived at Lunamilia, destroyed the Tree of Life, annihilated the witches, and seemingly defeated Adonis.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 will most likely see Adonis being rescued by Doroka

Release times in all regions

Doroka and Adonis as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

As mentioned above, The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 will be released on Friday, November 10, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be available to watch in Japan on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1:53 am. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Here's the release schedule for the sixth episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:53 am Friday November 10 Central Daylight Time 11:53 am Friday November 10 Eastern Daylight Time 12:53 pm Friday November 10 British Summer Time 5:53 pm Friday November 10 Central European Summer Time 6:53 pm Friday November 10 Indian Standard Time 10:23 pm Friday November 10 Philippine Standard Time 12:53 am Saturday November 11 Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 am Saturday November 11

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 streaming details

Yamato as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 will first air in Japan on the Animeism programming block on MBS, BS-TBS, TBS, and others. Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch online on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll outside Asia

Meanwhile, Medialink has licensed the anime in South and Southeast Asia. This means that its episodes will be available to watch for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5

Adonis as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 5 saw Adonis replace his memories of Chloe with Doroka's to resurrect her. As the witches began to turn against Doroka, soldiers of the National Security Bureau, headed by Yamato, invaded Lunamilia and burned the Tree of Life. As the witches tried to make their stand, the soldiers kept arriving on the Moon in waves, overpowering their opponents.

Yamato managed to gravely injure Adonis, while Adonis used his Claymore to dismember Yamato. Nevertheless, the fight did not go as the witches had anticipated, as Yamato used his swordsmanship to kill every witch, including Doroka. Fortunately, Anna managed to save her before she died. Lastly, the episode showed a glimpse of Yamato reporting back to Redia about his victory over Adonis and the witches.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6?

Adonis and Doroka as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6 will most likely have Doroka rescue Adonis and the other witches. While Yamato did make the call to Redia, the scene was only shown at the very end of the episode, that too, without an explanation. Hence, there is reason to believe that Adonis and Doroka are still safe. However, something mysterious may have taken place.

The anime is yet to show Doroka's magic. Thus, there remains a possibility that she may have the ability to manipulate people as per her wish, which is how she may have had Yamato make the fake call to Redia.

