The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1:53 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan like TBS, TOKYO MX, BS-TBS, MBS, and others. Meanwhile, due to different time zones, the anime episode will be available to stream online on Friday in many countries.

The previous episode revealed Doroka's Love Magic that allowed her to control men. However, upon seeing that she was unwilling to kill Yamato and others, Adonis took it upon himself to annihilate the soldiers. Soon after, he tricked the Security Bureau to teleport him back to Earth.

However, while Adonis and Doroka were being teleported, Director Theta, being aware of Adonis' trick, prepared soldiers to kill both of them upon their arrival.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 release times in all regions

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 will be released on Friday, November 17, 2023, in most countries. However, the anime episode will be available to watch in Japan on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1:53 am. Due to different time zones, the release date and time will vary between one region and another.

Here's the release schedule for episode seven of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:53 am Friday November 17 Central Daylight Time 11:53 am Friday November 17 Eastern Daylight Time 12:53 pm Friday November 17 British Summer Time 5:53 pm Friday November 17 Central European Summer Time 6:53 pm Friday November 17 Indian Standard Time 10:23 pm Friday November 17 Philippine Standard Time 12:53 am Saturday November 18 Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 am Saturday November 18

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 streaming details

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 will first be aired in Japan on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and other television networks. After that, the anime title will be available to stream online on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, outside Asia.

Meanwhile, for countries in South and Southeast Asia, Medialink licensed the anime. This means that the anime's episodes will be available to stream for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 6, titled The Witch Doroka, saw Doroka use her Love Magic to stop Yamato and other soldiers from killing Adonis and the witches. However, upon learning that Doroka did not want to kill Yamato and the others, Adonis took it upon himself to annihilate the humans.

Soon after, Adonis carved out Yamato's face and contacted Earth through Yamato's phone. He conveyed to them that Redia had won against the witches, and he needed to be teleported back to Earth. Director Theta realized that the Yamato was an imposter and prepared soldiers to fight Adonis.

Elsewhere, King Goethe was manipulated to commit suicide, by a witch called Dorothea, who used the same magic as Doroka and claimed to be able to travel between parallel universes. The anime also revealed her accomplice Shirousagi.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 7 will most likely see Adonis and Doroka fight against the National Security Bureau soldiers, as Director Theta was certain that the Yamato they spoke to was a fake one. However, given that the anime already showed the soldiers shooting at their target, the chances of Adonis and Doroka having escaped are quite high.

If Adonis and Doroka do reach the Earth's surface, they are bound to have an argument over their next actions.

