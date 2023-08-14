The latest Bleach TYBW episode proves that all Rukia vs Orihime debate is pointless

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW, titled The White Haze, has ended the Rukia vs Orihime debate convincingly. The episode has further established that Rukia never had any feelings of jealousy or toxicity towards Orihime, but rather considered her a close friend.

There's a very common misconception among anime enthusiasts that Rukia considers Orihime her rival in love for the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. Many fans believe that Rukia and Ichigo share a brother-sister relationship, and others have also felt that Orihime has distanced the protagonist from Rukia.

However, a particular segment shown in Bleach TYBW episode 19 refuted all the claims about Rukia vs Orihime. There appear to be no ill feelings between the Shinigami and the Fullbringer. Rukia and Orihime are canonically friends, and it has been proven multiple times.

Bleach TYBW: Rukia fears the death of Orihime, Ichigo, and Byakuya

Rukia's Nightmare in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW focused on Rukia Kuchiki versus the Sternritter F As Nodt. During the battle, when Rukia closed her eyes to escape the gaze of As Nodt's Tatarforas, her nightmares resonated strongly.

In her nightmares, Rukia saw the disfigured faces of Orihime, Ichigo, and her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki. Both Ichigo Kurosaki and Byakuya hold a very special place in her heart, and, as a result, it was natural for her to see their dead faces in her nightmare.

Rukia as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, as mentioned, Rukia also saw Orihime's death as one of her fears. Thus, this little detail in Bleach TYBW signifies that Rukia considers Orihime her close friend. If she had thought of Orihime as her enemy or rival in love, then her nightmares wouldn't have projected Orihime's death.

While Rukia could easily think of her childhood friend, Renji Abarai, or her captain Jushiro Ukitake, whom she admires a lot, her nightmares didn't project the death of either of them.

Instead, she saw her friend, Orihime Inoue, alongwith Ichigo and Byakuya. Rukia cannot bear to witness her friend's death. Therefore, this particular scene in Bleach TYBW has silenced the Rukia vs Orihime debate.

Rukia and Orihime have always been friends in Bleach

Rukia and Orihime seen together (Image via Pierrot)

Fans must remember that Rukia and Orihime have always been close friends. As a Shinigami, Rukia didn't have a proper female friend till she met Inoue. It was Orihime Inoue who made Rukia feel at home when she attended the school in Karakura Town.

She was also the one who rushed to the Soul Society along with Ichigo, Chad, and Uryu, to save Rukia. Furthermore, when Kisuke Urahara told Orihime that she would be a burden to her friends by having her Tsubaki destroyed, it was Rukia who comforted her and bolstered her with courage.

Rukia comforting Orihime (Image via Pierrot)

Rukia also mentioned how she would have died if Orihime hadn't gone to the Soul Society to save her. To instill more courage, she trained with Orihime. Quite similar to Bleach TYBW, Rukia also remembered Orihime and her other friends, when she was gravely injured following the battle against Aaroniero.

Rukia could identify her loneliness and captivity with Orihime. She knew that Orihime risked everything to protect Rukia during the Soul Society arc, and therefore, it was time for her to do the same.

Orihime and Rukia (Image via Pierrot)

Just like Orihime, Rukia also couldn't bear to see her friends in peril. Rather than animosity, Orihime always harbored feelings of admiration for Rukia. Similarly, Rukia also considered Orhime as someone who could incessantly express their feelings.

Gradually, their bond deepened, and they became best friends. In fact, in the light novel, We do KNOT ALWAYS LOVE YOU, Rukia confessed that she considers Orihime her best friend.

So, both the events of the Bleach TYBW and the prior ones show that the possibility of Rukia vs Orihime never existed. They always cared about each other and shared a beautiful bond of friendship.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.