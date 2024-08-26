  • home icon
  • The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Aug 26, 2024 11:04 GMT
The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 release details (Image via Studio Bones)
The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 is scheduled to be released on August 27, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can watch the anime on AT-X and other local television networks. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode was rather short and focused on the interaction between Byakuya and Hibana. The two knew each other when they were young and it’s quite clear that Byakuya is afraid of her former classmate. One cannot blame her since the latter’s demeanor is rather violent, especially when she wants to express love.

Fans are excited to see The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 as it could showcase both the magical girls working together.

also-read-trending Trending

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 release date and time

Kagari Hibana as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Bones)
As mentioned earlier, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 is slated to release on August 27, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world can access the episode on the same date. The release times for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 along with the time zones are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

6:45 am

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Central Standard Time

8:45 am

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Eastern Standard Time

9:45 am

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time

1:45 pm

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Central European Summer Time

3:45 pm

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Indian Standard Time

7:15 pm

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Philippine Time

9:45 pm

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time

11:15 pm

Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Where to watch The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8

AT-X will broadcast The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 on August 27, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. BS11 will premier the anime on the same day at 11 pm JST, while Tokyo MX will premier the episode at 11:30 pm JST.

Fans living in regions outside of Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode. Interested viewers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services to access the episodes as well as the rest of the catalog.

Recap of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 7 in brief

As mentioned earlier, the episode was rather brief and it focused on the interaction between Mimori Byakuya and Kagari Hibana. The latter was introduced to the fans recently, and her violent behavior isn’t something that appeals to Byakuya. Furthermore, we got to see the interaction between their bosses as well. The show also revealed that the bird-human hybrid and the cat-human hybrids have a fully human appearance at the place where they convene to discuss matters surrounding the magical girls.

Mira seemed to have said the wrong thing since he wasn’t being particularly honest with his feelings. However, Mira has made it clear that Byakuya is the better magical girl according to him. While he might be biased, there is some truth to it since Byakuya’s demeanor is better suited to magical girls. The episode ended with Hibana explaining her opinions on the matter and she is okay with Byakuya being in love with the evil lieutenant.

What to expect in The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8?

The upcoming episode will mostly focus on the dilemma posed by Hibana’s boss. He asks Byakuya to choose between Hibana and the lieutenant since he doesn’t approve of her love for the enemy. Byakuya might be forced to choose between the two, and if she picks the person she loves, she might have to give up being a magical girl. The upcoming episode should focus on this problem and highlight the couple’s ability to overcome this obstacle.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

