The new One Piece opening theme has fans calling it the "best opening ever"

The latest One Piece episode 1139, released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, featured the anime series' new opening theme song, &quot;Carmine&quot; by the famous Japanese rock band Ellegarden. The new song is the 28th opening for the long-running anime series.The fans of the series were ecstatic upon the release of the new opening theme, conveying how enjoyable both the music and the visuals of the theme were. Furthermore, the opening video featured a few nostalgic elements that satisfied the fans in addition to the good music.One Piece opening theme &quot;Carmine&quot; leaves the fans satisfiedAs mentioned earlier, fans of the One Piece anime series were offered a treat when the latest episode 1139 started with the opening theme &quot;Carmine&quot; by the Japanese rock band Ellegarden. The fans were pretty impressed by the music, as well as the visuals from the theme.The opening featured nothing over the top, but some key characters added to the nostalgic value, as well as depictions of several past events in the series. The song was the anime's 28th opening theme, surpassing other massive hits from the past, such as &quot;We Are!&quot;, &quot;Crazy Rainbow&quot;, &quot;OVER THE TOP&quot;, and very recently &quot;Tenshi to Akuma&quot;.While it was mainly focused on the main characters and current events in the series, the new opening theme featured several characters from the past- Shirahoshi, Shanks, Momonosuke, Kin'emon, Vivi, and many others. One Piece fans were extremely overjoyed to the extent that a few claimed the new song as the &quot;best opening ever&quot;.Fans' reaction to the new One Piece openingBlackbeard, Shanks, and Buggy as seen in the new opening (Image via YouTube/TOEI Animation)The anime series' fandom was very excited when they heard the new opening theme. While a few fans presented their concerns with the end of the series approaching, most others were excited by the visuals and music from the opening. Their comments on several social media posts also further prove their approval:&quot;Opening is oozing of Aura&quot;, claimed a fan&quot;Best opening ever, this is sensational&quot;, confired another&quot;It's hard to summarize One Piece in 1 minute, but they did a great job. The last part of Egghead begins and soon we'll see many familiar faces from around the world&quot;, added a third&quot;OMFG this is the best thing my Eyes has ever witnessed&quot;, said a fourthWhile the latest opening generates a buzz among the fandom, it is also worth noting that some visuals from the opening are actual spoilers for anime fans. With that caution in mind, and as the fans approved, the new opening will likely become one of the series' most memorable ones in the future.