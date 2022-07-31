The real reason why Nishinoya got suspended in Haikyuu!

Yu Nishinoya can be described in many words by Haikyuu! fans, but a "delinquent" isn't one of them.

Back when Karasuno High was still forming their volleyball team, they needed to find the right players for the preliminaries. By this point in the story, Nishinoya was set to return after quite a long absence. However, the libero seemed to get himself into quite a bit of trouble in Haikyuu!

Nishinoya always brings a thunderstorm wherever he goes. It turns out he was once suspended for a full week. Unsurprisingly, Shoyo Hinata had the wrong idea when Ryunosuke Tanaka described the situation in Haikyuu! Since this happened quite early in the series, perhaps fans could use a refresher.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what really happened when Nishinoya got suspended in Haikyuu!

Some background context

Prior to his official debut, Nishinoya was talked about in very hushed whispers. Karasuno High needed a libero who could specialize in defense and he was just the right person for the job. With that said, Nishinoya also seemed like a really colorful personality in Haikyuu!

Tanaka brought up how Nishinoya was suspended for a week. Coupled with that, he was barred from club activities for a month. Hinata asked if they were dealing with a delinquent, but Tanaka clarified his comments.

He stated that Nishinoya was a very passionate guy, but would often let that get the best of him. Of course, Tanaka does have a habit of making everything sound dramatic, but he does have a point here. Nishinoya rarely thinks about what he's doing, and for better or worse, he always takes action first.

Nishinoya got suspended for breaking a vase

A year before Haikyuu! took place, Nishinoya worked alongside Asahi Azumane in preparation for a tournament. Asahi was the ace of the volleyball team for Karasuno High.

Unfortunately, his fighting spirit was completely broken during a game with Date Tech. Asahi normally has vicious spikes, but they were completely blocked by the "Iron Wall." Nishinoya would later get into arguments with him over giving up so easily. It didn't end there as he even pushed Asahi during a practice session.

A day later, they got into one final argument before Asahi left the team. During the heat of the moment, Nishinoya ended up breaking a vase. Since this took place in front of the vice principal's office, he ended up getting suspended.

Of course, it all turned out for the best

A year later, Nishinoya and Asahi would cross paths when Karasuno High reformed their team. The libero outright stated that he wouldn't practice until his favorite ace came back.

It took a combined effort from Tobio Kageyama and Shoyo Hinata to bring Asahi back into the fold. At the very least, Nishinoya got what he wanted and Karasuno High finally had a really solid team before the upcoming tournament.

Nishinoya is someone who deeply cares about volleyball in Haikyuu! However, there are times when his temperament gets the better of him. Occasionally, he doesn't even think about the consequences of his actions and suffers debilitating ramifications. Nonetheless, he only has the best intentions for Karasuno High.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far