The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3 will be released on January 26, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily adapt The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga and will be produced by Bandai Namco Pictures.

Numerous networks, including AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast episode 3. Episode 2 aired on January 19, 2024, and mainly depicted the growing trust between Red and Yhidra, alongside the reveal of Red's new potential allies.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3: Release date and time

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, January 26, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season.

The series will primarily adapt The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga, written by Koyoshi Nakayoshi, and will have a single cour spanning 12 episodes. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday January 26, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday January 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday January 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Saturday January 27, 2025

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and various networks in Japan.

The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences, while international streaming will be limited to Crunchyroll only.

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2: Red (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2 continues with Yhidra investigating Red’s unique abilities, which defy the world's power structure. Curious, she attempts to take Red’s blood, but he refuses due to his fear of needles. Two adventurers arrive, antagonizing Yhidra by mentioning her father. Red defuses the tension by suggesting a dungeon-run competition.

Familiar with the dungeon, the adventurers take an efficient route, but Red's Ranger transformation agitates monsters, complicating their plans. The group encounters an undocumented monster reminiscent of Red’s past foes. Despite its inflated stats, they attempt to use Red’s powerful weapon, which requires teamwork.

However, the tension between Yhidra and the adventurers causes the weapon to malfunction. Red unites the group, enabling the weapon’s success, and they defeat the monster. The episode ends with the monster escaping, only to be subdued by a mysterious hero-like figure and a priestess.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3: What to expect?

The mysterious duo as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 3 will mainly focus on the mysterious duo and their possible encounter with Red alongside the chaos that will ensue after the encounter.

Although both episodes 1 and 2 have depicted Red as an overpowered adventurer, episode 3 will explore his actual competency as an adventurer.

