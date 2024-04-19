The revelation of Sukuna's twin breaks Jujutsu Kaisen fandom worse than Gojo's death 

The Jujutsu Kaisen community was in for a shock this time, leaving them more unsettled than ever before. The revelation that Sukuna, the notorious King of Curses at the heart of the series' conflicts, is actually related to the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, ignited a flurry of emotions and theories among fans.

With this revelation, the dynamics of the entire story shifted. Sukuna was no longer the distant enemy; he became family, Yuji’s uncle. This development threw previous understandings and assumptions into disarray, challenging fans to reinterpret interactions and plotlines with this new, compelling layer of complexity.

As news of Sukuma's familial connection spread, discussions erupted within the fandom, consisting of shocked reactions, emotional outpourings, and speculative theories. Fans grappled with this revelation, which reshaped their perception of the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

New shocking discovery that changed everything for Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Itadori Yuji (Image via MAPPA Studio)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans thought they had seen it all with Gojo's death, but the manga series had a different jolt in store. Jin Itadori's revelation as Yuki's twin sibling added a new dimension to the narrative, transforming Sukuna from a malevolent entity tied to Yuji into something even more personal—an uncle. The fandom didn't just twitch at this news; it shook, rattled, and rolled out intense reactions.

The Jujutsu Kaisen community, accustomed to high stakes and hairpin plot twists, found themselves facing an entirely different level of shock with the latest revelation. Fans were thrown into a frenzy, taking to social media and forums to express their astonishment and speculate on the implications.

"Just imagine Yuuji steals his domain," one user tweeted, suggesting a potential power shift or new ability for Yuji now that this family connection was revealed.

Another fan tweeted, "im crying man yuuji wasn't built for a normal life since day one," touching on the anime's theme of destiny.

Sympathizing more deeply with Yuji’s character, acknowledging that his life was never meant to tread the path of the ordinary.

A third user added, "the way Sukuna knew all this lore about yuuji and more but just sat on it the whole time without a peep. I can't stand him."

It revealed a layer of betrayal felt by fans who believed that Sukuna had been withholding important personal history, making his character all the more intriguing and frustrating at the same time.

Complex dynamics between Yuji and Sukuna: more than just host and curse

Sukuna’s Familial Ties to Yuji Itadori Rewrote the Story Dynamics (Image via MAPPA Studio)

The Jujutsu Kaisen landscape has irrevocably changed with the discovery of Yuji’s lineage. Conversations swirled about how this revelation recontextualizes past interactions between Sukuna and Yuji. The layers of their connection run deeper than anyone imagined, and fans are re-examining every scene, every fight, and every moment with this new knowledge in mind.

Sukuna as Yuji's uncle, rather than just the King of Curses, adds complexity to their dynamic. Previous instances when Sukuna appeared dismissive or destructive towards Yuji, are now seen in a different light. Can Sukuna be purely evil when he's tied by blood to his host? This question and others like it spark heated debates and draw more attention to future chapters, with fans eyeing Sukuna's every move.

As fans piece together this new information with the existing fabric of the story, anticipation for upcoming chapters has grown exponentially. Theories abound, from the potential for Yuji to harness new powers to the possibility that his family line could provide a new avenue to combat the curses that plague their world. The JJK fandom has been split wide open with this twist, and the hunger for what comes next is palpable.

This revelation has proven to be a seismic event for the Jujutsu Kaisen community. Gojo's 'death' may have pulled the rug out from under the fans, but Sukuna's connection to Yuji has torn down the walls.

