The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 — Percival's destiny

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11, which aired on December 22, 2024, followed up on the events of the previous episode after Lancelot's brutal training awakened a super clone of Percival. The clone quickly proved itself useful in helping Percival advance. Still, things escalated during Lancelot's training, and the group chased the Camelot knights through the Demon Realm.

The episode covered Lancelot's training with Percival, the latter's destiny as the savior, and how much his magic and sword skills have improved since he started. It also contained plenty of surprises and giant monster battles between the warring sides as the miasma from the Behemoth gets worse by the day.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 —Destiny comes for everyone

Levels 3 and 4 of Lancelot's training

As the prior episode revealed that Percival is part of something larger than himself and focused on everyone's training regiments, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 opens with Percival's training advancing from Macduff tier to level 3: Pellegarde tier.

Although that is still easily defeated by the mysterious Hope clone, this isn't the end of the training. The clone decides to let Percival take over as the final tier based on Ironside is revealed. As the culminated hope and experience goes back into Percival, he's quickly surprised by how fast he is.

As the being inside explains, Percival is stronger and more capable than he realizes. He has to train harder to tap into this strength. After Percival feels the strength flow through him, he's told his destiny and duty are to face Ironside and punish him for his crimes.

The week's worth of training passes quickly at the quarter point of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11, as the firestorm finally clears. After a heartfelt goodbye to Gelda and Zeldris, with both of them considering Percival a son and the savior of demonkind, everyone sets off on the transportation Zeldris arranged.

Albion

Albion (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The transportation Zeldris arranged should be familiar to Seven Deadly Sins fans. It's an Albion, one of the massive golems used during the Holy War in the original series. The golem, which is only the size of a flea to the Behemoth, is used to cross the barren expanse of the Demon Realm.

Not only does using the Albion as transport cut travel time down, but it's also shielded by magic that deflects the Behemoth's corrupting miasma. Though the heroes bicker over who should pilot it and worry about where Gawain is, everyone refocuses on reaching the Behemoth and storming Camelot.

A big surprise comes from the revelation that they were already on the Behemoth. This is revealed by the hope clone that Percival dubs Punishival, to its chagrin. Unbeknownst to them, Mortlach's knights hitched a ride thanks to their beast summon. Their goals were simple: destroy the portal and eliminate the heroes.

The hope clone revealed their presence, as did Lancelot. A fight ensued between the Purgatory Beast Arakdo and Albion. Despite the formidable size and firepower, Arakdo sliced off Albion's right side with a beam before Lancelot's arrows destroyed it. This effectively stranded both parties in the middle of the miasma. Everyone was only saved by a shield Percival was unknowingly casting.

Heroes and Villains standoff and a massive revelation

The standoff in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Mortlach's gambit of using Gawain, Schwarz, and the other friendly demons as bargaining chips so his crew won't die to the miasma paid off when Percival and company rushed in to fight them. Gawain tried yelling at Percival that she didn't want or deserve to be saved and was happy to die, as she felt that she wasn't important to them.

Percival, being the kind and friendly guy he is, rejected that worldview outright. Despite Gawain's standoffish attitude, everyone from Tristan to Lancelot considers her a friend In Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11. This befuddles Gawain, and Mortalch's group is further confused when Percival reveals he rescued Rosebank in a prior episode.

The spirits of life in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As Mortlach begins his epic villain speech about how they all have something to protect and how things must get violent even if he respects Percival, Punishval mentally pulls Percival away. Percival hears many voices yelling for help, and the clone reveals that the voices belong to the Behemoth.

The revelations continue as the Behemoth's true form is revealed to be a massive spirit in the form of a giant blob. Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 reveals that Percival is a spirit of life, originally without form and shape, that brought prosperity and death to all worlds and beings.

What caused Percival to manifest in his current body is left for another time as Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 ends on this note.

Final thoughts

Highlights of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As a penultimate episode to the second season, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 certainly feels like it's been building up to something monumentous. The revelations throughout the Demon Realm arc have been eye-opening for Percival and the audience, with this one being the biggest.

It opens many doors for explanations as to how Percival survived lethal blows and was revived after being clinically dead twice. Though that's only one big revelation in the episode, and it continues Percival's story of self-discovery, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 doesn't just involve Percival.

It appears Gawain is starting to understand that she's not just the meatheaded loner she pretends to be and that Percival and the other knights of the apocalypse care for her as more than just a teammate. Rosebank being saved is sure to cause dissent in Mortlach's gang as well.

With only one episode remaining in season 2, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 episode 11 starts revealing Percival's true identity and setting up the fight against Mortlach's crew of knights. The confrontation between the two groups promises to be epic, rivaling fighting the Four Talismans in the woods.

