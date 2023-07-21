The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 reveals August release date and more

On Friday, July 21, 2023, Netflix released an English-subtitled trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 anime film. The teaser unveils and previews the film's theme song, as well as an August release date.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 is the second half of a two-part film based on the world of author and illustrator Nakaba Suzuki’s original The Seven Deadly Sins manga. Suzuki’s manga series was also adapted into an anime series, which was initially very well received but was panned by fans throughout the final two seasons.

Part 1 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh first premiered on Netflix worldwide in December 2022. The project features a new original story written by Suzuki, focusing on Melidoas’ son Tristan. The films are set 14 years after the events of the mainline series’ final season.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 set to premiere on August 8, 2023

Per Netflix’s latest trailer for the film, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 is set to debut on Netflix worldwide on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. While an official release time hasn’t been announced for the film, Netflix releases are typically made available for viewing at 3 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) on the actual release day.

Yuuki Kaji is reprising his role from the mainline series’ anime adaptation as Meliodas. Mikako Komatsu voices Meliodas’ son Trist as a boy, while Ayumu Murase voices Tristan as a teenager.

Additional cast members include Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jun Fukuyama as King, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Yuuhei Takaga as Gowther, Kouki Uchiyama as a fairy, Yohei Azakami as Deathpierce, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Priest, Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tyrone, Shino Shimoji as Kurumiru, and Makoto Koichi as Minika.

Bob Shirahata is directing both of the film’s two parts, with Noriyuki Abe as the supervising director. Rintarou Ikeda penned the scripts for the films, while Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack are animating. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawan are composing the music.

The two films' theme songs are odd:l sung by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Akihito Okano for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 and Lemonade by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:XAI for part 1.

Netflix describes the films’ story as follows:

"14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth."

It continues,

"When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins."

