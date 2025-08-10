The Totsuka Blade was the biggest Deus Ex Machina in Naruto

It is safe to say that there is a symbiotic relationship between anime and Deus Ex Machina, especially in Naruto. Deus Ex Machina can be seen in a range of fiction, but there’s no fictional medium that relies on it and whips it tirelessly like anime. This is not surprising. The world of anime and manga is mostly fantastical, and since that world relies on the unexpected and frequently unexplainable, it works.

Deus Ex Machina is so frequent in the Narutoverse that they are usually the center of discourse in the series. One famous Deus Ex Machina in the Narutoverse can be seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Due to how powerful Isshiki is, the creator of the series has no choice but to introduce the Baryon Mode.

One famous Deus Ex Machina in Naruto is the Totsuka Blade. The Totsuka Blade was a weapon that Orochimaru had been searching for, but was used by Itachi. The weapon’s emergence in the series was so convenient that it was mentioned in one place that it was highly sought after, and it was never mentioned again. Keep reading to find out why the Totsuka Blade in Naruto is a Deus ex Machina.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why the Totsuka Blade is a Deus Ex Machina in Naruto

Itachi uses the Sword of Totsuka to fight against Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Deus Ex Machina is considered terrible by most viewers. They hate the suddenness and the way it leaves loose gaps. However, Deus Ex Machina is not all bad; it can be used to add the element of surprise to a story. The perfect use of a Deus Ex Machina is in Itachi’s Izanami ability; it is sudden, but alters so much in the story that fans can’t do anything but praise it.

However, Naruto has Deus Ex Machina moments, which aren’t so great. One of these moments is Kaguya and Black Zetsu’s emergence as the last villains in the series through Madara. Many didn’t like this change, and it is a gripe most fans can’t stomach. Another Deus Ex Machina that didn’t make any sense was Itachi’s Totsuka blade.

Itachi sealing Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It was mentioned out of nowhere as a spiritual blade that is related to Orochimaru’s sword of Kusanagi, and that the Sannin has been searching for it. While viewers see Itachi in possession of the blade, it is never mentioned where it was obtained from. Itachi is never even mentioned as a weapons connoisseur to warrant his possession of the blade.

Also, if the blade is a spiritual weapon that has no physical form, how does one find it? Other Uchiha had the Susanoo too, why didn’t theirs come with spiritual weapons? The Totsuka blade’s appearance is too convenient, and the way nothing is mentioned after is terrible storytelling.

Final thoughts

Masashi Kishimoto missed a genuine chance to deepen the lore of the series. Many weapons in the series don’t have proper explanations of their origin. The Totsuka blade, the Yata Mirror, and the sword of Kusanagi deserved several chapters to flesh them out. It would also have added more depth to the story.

