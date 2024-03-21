The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective broadcasting stations in Japan.

Given the series was slated for a 12-episode run, the upcoming installment will wrap up season 1, hitting a pause button on Rentt’s journey until the isekai goodness gets renewed for a second season.

The hype for the finale among fans is going off the charts as the series will see the protagonist's new and more dominant transformation so far. On the flip side, the latest upgrade could also result in losing life.

However, Rentt has chosen to take a leap of faith first, as his instincts assure him that things might end up good for him. Follow along with the article to learn more.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 release date and time

As mentioned above, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 will be released this Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:30 am PT.

The episode will arrive 30 minutes after its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 22, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, March 22, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, March 22, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 22, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 22, 2024 6 pm Central European Time Friday, March 22, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Time Friday, March 22, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12?

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 can be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll.

The English dub of the anime has not been released. As Crunchyroll is unavailable in most parts of Southeast Asia, viewers can watch the grand finale and the preceding installments on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 11

While trying to reach the mansion by solving the maze, Rent met a young girl named Laura, who offered him some tea through a teapot, which was a magic item that cost her 200 platinum coins.

Rentt eventually realized that the Latour household was super rich, given one could live a lifetime off of just one coin and still have money left over. The girl suggested that Rentt not rely on the sun to solve the puzzling maze, a similar hint that he received from the mansion’s guard.

After somehow making it out of the labyrinth, Rentt reached the mansion and met the same girl he had tea with, standing alongside Isaac. He discovered that Laura was the official matriarch of the Latour household.

Given those who solved the maze would receive a prize, Laura took Rentt to showcase her collection and told him that he could pick anything that caught his eye.

Rentt was amazed to find a unique device, a small version of a flyable airship, which was more than a toy as the user could channel their mana and see through the model aircraft.

While browsing through Latour’s peculiar collection, Rentt accidentally activated a mecha golen that proved to be a hard-to-subdue machine. Somehow, Laura managed to save Rentt in time. Later, the latter had his eyes stuck on a vile containing vampire’s blood, which he eventually received as his prize alongside the model aircraft for accepting the job.

Rentt briefed Lorraine about everything that transpired during his visit to the Latour household. He also told her about his decision to inject the vampire blood into his system, which Lorraine was against initially, given those who tried to do it often have met a terrible fate.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12?

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 12 will see Rentt making a major decision that could either change his life forever or put him in a tight spot.

Given the dreadful history of ingesting vampire blood was mostly about living human beings, things are expected to turn out differently for Rentt, given he is undead. The grand finale will likely set the stage for a sequel to tease Rentt’s new adventures.

